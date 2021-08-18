Medicus IT Named to Inc. 5000 List for Seventh Time

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicus IT, the leading, healthcare-focused managed services provider (MSP) based in Alpharetta, Georgia, announced today that Inc. magazine has named it one of the Top 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the country. This is Medicus IT's seventh year earning a spot on the prestigious list.

The annual Inc. 500|5000 list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment: independent small businesses. The 2021 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. Medicus IT was also included in the 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2020 Inc. 5000 lists.

Medicus IT's strong sales growth, which earned the company its place on the list, is largely attributable to the increase in the company's number of healthcare clients, which includes medical offices and ambulatory surgery centers. The recognition is the latest accolade for the company. Earlier this year, Medicus IT was ranked by After Nines Inc. as one of the top two healthcare MSPs and #9 MSP for all verticals. Other 2021 milestones for the company include the acquisitions of Clear Choice Telephones, a leading unified communications and contact centers solutions company, in February, and Health Information Technology Care (HITCare), California's premier healthcare managed IT services provider, in May.

Medicus IT provides a wide range of best-in-class technology services. They include:

Value-based care solutions

Professional services

Managed IT services

Cloud services

Security and compliance

Telephony

"Healthcare providers nationwide continue to partner with Medicus IT as their MSP because of our extensive experience, established reputation, and proven ability to deliver the customized solutions and smart, preventive strategies that help technology work for, not against, them," Jann said. "From fire-drill fixes to strategic insight, our services and solutions address IT needs for the present and future. This helps ensure that as we grow and become stronger, our clients do so with us."

He continues, "When highlighting Medicus IT's success, we must recognize our highly skilled and professional team. The continued inclusion on the Inc. 5000 list reflects their hard work and unwavering dedication to customer service excellence."

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."

The annual Inc. 5000 event honoring the companies on the list will be held virtually from October 19–20.

About Medicus IT, LLC

Medicus IT is one of the nation's most comprehensive IT and managed services providers. With a vertical concentration on healthcare, Medicus IT shifts the focus of its clients from running IT to what's most important: providing the ultimate patient experience. The company's consultative approach uniquely helps healthcare clients become more strategic, evolve to a preventive operating model, and gain confidence in their ability to maintain compliance. Headquartered in Georgia, Medicus IT has five service centers in Arizona, California, Florida, New Jersey, and Ohio. A privately held company, Medicus IT is ranked in ChannelE2E's "Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs" list as #2 in healthcare and #9 across all verticals. For more information, visit MedicusIT.com.

