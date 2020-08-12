Medicus IT Named to Inc. 5000 List for Sixth Time

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicus IT, a leading, healthcare-focused managed services provider (MSP), announced today that Inc. magazine has named it one of the Top 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the country. This is Medicus IT's sixth year earning a spot on the prestigious list.

"It is a tremendous honor to receive this recognition for a sixth time — a feat achieved by few companies that earn a place on the list," said Chris Jann, Founder and CEO of Medicus IT. "Our unwavering commitment to helping healthcare organizations make the most of their technology has resulted in Medicus IT experiencing significant year-over-year growth. To sustain such growth is a testament to the Medicus IT team and the innovative services and solutions we provide to our clients."

The annual Inc. 500|5000 list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment: independent small businesses. The 2020 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage growth from 2016 through 2019. Medicus IT was also included in the 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2017, Inc. 5000 lists.

Medicus IT's impressive sales growth — which earned the company its place on the list — is largely attributable to the increase in the company's number of healthcare clients, which includes medical offices and ambulatory surgery centers. The recognition is just the latest accolade for the company. This year alone, Medicus IT was ranked by After Nines Inc. as one of the top two healthcare MSPs and #11 MSP for all verticals on its ChannelE2E list and was named to CRN's MSP500 list.

Medicus IT provides a wide range of best-in-class technology services. They include:

Value-based care solutions

Professional services

Managed IT services

Cloud services

Security and compliance

"Healthcare organizations continue to choose Medicus IT as their MSP because of our extensive experience, reputation, and ability to deliver customized solutions and smart, preventive strategies that help IT work for, not against, them," Jann said. "From fire-drill fixes to strategic insight, these solutions address technology needs for the present and future and helps ensure our clients grow with us."

He continues, "We cannot highlight Medicus IT's success without recognizing our talented and professional team. The continued inclusion on the Inc. 5000 list reflects their hard work and dedication to customer service excellence day in and out."

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism."

The annual Inc. 5000 event honoring the companies on the list will be held virtually from Oct. 23 to 27, 2020.

About Medicus IT, LLC

In a world of IT generalists, Medicus IT is the healthcare IT specialist. We practice preventive IT: high-level, strategic consultation and practice-specific intervention that shifts technology from a burden into a benefit for medical offices, ambulatory surgery centers, and other types of healthcare facilities. One of the largest managed IT service providers in the nation, Medicus IT is privately held and headquartered out of Alpharetta, Ga., with offices in Arizona, Florida, New Jersey, and Ohio. Preventive. Strategic. Deeply experienced. We are Medicus IT. www.MedicusIT.com

