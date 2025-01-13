Medicus IT Names John Carter as Chief Operations Officer

Experienced IT leader to drive operational excellence, growth, and innovation in healthcare IT services

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicus IT, a leading Healthcare Solutions Provider (HSP) today announced the appointment of John Carter as its Chief Operations Officer (COO). Carter will support the company's next phase of growth, focusing on service delivery, security, compliance (HIPAA and SOC 2), and operational excellence.

Based in the Greater Atlanta area, Carter brings more than 25 years of leading, growing, and scaling IT service, software, and cloud organizations in highly complex and regulated industries including healthcare.

"Medicus IT is at a pivotal stage in our 20-year evolution, requiring advanced leadership that combines strategic vision with operational agility," said Chris Jann, founder and CEO of Medicus IT. "We welcome John's solid track record of scaling managed service companies coupled with his extensive multi-industry knowledge optimizing service delivery and operations, which aligns perfectly with our business. John will accelerate the integration of our recent acquisitions and scale and grow our offerings across new healthcare provider markets."

Carter is an accomplished entrepreneur with a history of driving success. He founded and served as President of Radical Support, an Atlanta-based pioneer in fixed-fee managed services and cloud computing specializing in end-to-end IT outsourcing. Under his leadership, the company became an award-winning market leader in MSP and cloud computing, and was acquired by CDI, LLC in 2010.

At CDI, Carter led the Cloud and Managed Services division through a period of explosive growth. He oversaw the worldwide service desk, delivering 24x7 monitoring, management, and helpdesk support, as well as cloud hosting across seven data centers, which provided mission-critical infrastructure and disaster recovery services.

"Medicus IT is a healthcare IT services powerhouse regarded as one of the country's most respected and top managed services providers," said Carter. "I'm honored to work alongside Chris and his team who have already built an amazing company. I'm excited to expand on their success taking Medicus to even greater heights."

About Medicus IT

Medicus IT is committed to helping healthcare organizations leverage technology to optimize patient care and deliver better patient outcomes. Moving beyond traditional IT, Medicus helps its healthcare clients run their IT infrastructure, grow their operations, and transform their organizations. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, with service centers in New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, Arizona, California, and North Carolina, Medicus is one of the nation's top healthcare IT providers, serving over 6,500 providers, with more than 50,000 users across 2,500 locations. Follow us on X , LinkedIn , and Facebook, and subscribe to our blog .

Together, we drive healthcare forward™.

