Medicus IT Names Key Leadership Roles

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicus IT, the leading, healthcare-focused managed services provider (MSP) based in Alpharetta, Georgia, announced the appointment of two key leadership roles to the MIT team. Sunita Arora has been named Senior Vice President of Service Delivery, and Carla Niutta has been named Director of Sales Enablement & Marketing.

Arora is a professional services leader with vast healthcare consulting experience who has a passion for creating innovative services and high-performing teams. Her specialties include professional services management, client and vendor relationship management, health information management, healthcare consulting, product strategy and management, and predictive analytics. As Senior Vice President of Service Delivery, she is responsible for the strategy, execution, and quality of Medicus IT's top 1% service delivery.

Niutta is an accomplished leader of strategic sales and marketing programs and initiatives with meaningful experience building collaborative relationships with partners, employees and clients. As Director of Sales Enablement & Marketing, she is responsible for sales and marketing operations, including program and process management, strategy, and execution. She brings tremendous value to the sales engagement process, will better ensure alignment between sales and marketing, and will work to deliver successful business outcomes for clients.

Tim Hebert, Medicus IT's Chief Revenue Officer, said, "Our primary goal is to make a difference for our clients by providing the ultimate client experience every day. With Sunita at the helm of service delivery and Carla leading sales enablement and marketing, I'm extremely confident that we're best positioned to 'wow' our clients and meet or exceed their goals."

Medicus IT is one of the nation's most comprehensive IT and managed services providers. With a vertical concentration on healthcare, Medicus IT shifts the focus of its clients from running IT to what's most important: providing the ultimate patient experience. The company's consultative approach uniquely helps healthcare clients become more strategic, evolve to a preventive operating model, and gain confidence in their ability to maintain compliance. Headquartered in Georgia, Medicus IT has five service centers in Arizona, California, Florida, New Jersey, and Ohio. A privately held company, Medicus IT is ranked in ChannelE2E's "Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs" list as #2 in healthcare and #9 across all verticals. For more information, visit MedicusIT.com.

