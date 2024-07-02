Medicus IT Ranked on Channel Futures 2024 MSP 501--Tech Industry's Most Prestigious List of Managed Service Providers Worldwide

ALPHARETTA, Ga., July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicus IT has been named as one of the world's top-performing managed service providers in the prestigious 2024 Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings. The Channel Futures MSP 501 list, a technology industry benchmark, ranks companies based on their growth, profitability, and innovation. Medicus IT was ranked # 398 on the list.

Medicus IT has been selected as one of the technology industry's top-performing providers of managed services by the editors of Channel Futures. For the past 17 years, managed service providers around the globe have submitted applications for inclusion on this prestigious and definitive listing. It is a milestone achievement for any managed services organization to be included on the list. The Channel Futures MSP 501 survey uses a quantitative methodology to rank companies based on their annual revenue, profitability measured by EBITDA, and recurring revenue. The methodology has been developed by a Who's-Who in the managed services industry.

MSPs that qualify for the list must also pass a rigorous review conducted by the Channel Futures research team and editors. Channel Futures ranks applicants using a unique methodology that weighs financial performance according to long-term health and viability, commitment to recurring revenue and operational efficiency.

"For a managed service provider to attain a spot on the Channel Futures MSP 501 everything must be operating at peak performance. This list represents the most productive, profitable, fastest-growing, organizations in the technology industry focused on driving their customers to new heights." said Bob DeMarzo, VP Content, Informa Channels.

"Securing a spot on the Channel Futures 2024 MSP 501 list highlights Medicus IT's dedication to pushing boundaries in healthcare technology by expanding services, driving excellence, delivering cutting-edge innovation, and significantly impacting the industry. This accomplishment is a testament to the exceptional team Medicus has cultivated, fundamentally transforming the way healthcare is delivered and experienced. We are extremely proud of our growing client list that demonstrates our commitment and value to the healthcare industry. Our customized solutions and strategies offer the scalability our clients need to grow and flourish. This recognition from Channel Futures emphasizes our dedication to the success of our clients, and we are honored to be a part of this list," said Chris Jann, Founder and CEO of Medicus IT.

Healthcare and technology have never been more inextricably connected, and the comprehensive mCare managed IT services package Medicus offers includes a complete healthcare technology experience for practices and community health centers looking to keep pace with change and reach organizational goals.

Medicus is purpose-built with patients and providers in mind and has implemented a national service model enabling delivery of tailored IT solutions that leverage innovation and new technology implementations to maximize outcomes for clients.

The MSP 501 represents the best in the technology services industry delivering outstanding vendor and platform neutral advice and value to small, midsized and enterprise customers. This year, the MSP 501 generated aggregate revenue of nearly $25 billion with average growth or recurring revenue of 19%. These are truly the best of the best. Many of their services and technology offerings focus on customer needs in the areas of AI, cloud, security, collaboration, networking, help desk and remote monitoring and management.

"The 2024 Channel Futures MSP 501 winners survived a challenging market and emerged as the highest performing and most innovative IT providers in the industry today," said Dave Raffo, MSP editor and MSP 501 project manager. "The most impressive thing about the MSP 501 winners is they deliver for their customers every day. These are the most innovative, driven, and successful MSPs in a fiercely competitive industry."

About the 2024 MSP 501 List

The 2024 MSP 501 list is based on confidential data collected and analyzed by the Channel Futures research and editorial teams. Data was collected online from February to May, 2024. The MSP 501 list recognizes top managed service providers based on metrics including recurring revenue, profit margin and other factors.

About Medicus IT

Medicus IT is committed to helping healthcare organizations leverage technology to optimize patient care and deliver better patient outcomes. Moving beyond traditional IT, Medicus helps its healthcare clients run their IT infrastructure, grow their operations, and transform their organizations. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with service centers in New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, Arizona, and North Carolina, Medicus is one of the nation's top Healthcare Solutions Providers (HSP), serving more than 6,500+ providers, with over 50,000+ users in over 2000+ locations.

Together, we drive healthcare forward™.

About Channel Futures

Channel Futures is a media and events destination for the information technology and communications industry. We provide information, perspective, and connection for the entire channel ecosystem, including solution providers (SPs), managed service providers (MSPs), managed security service providers (MSSPs), cloud service providers (CSPs), value-added resellers (VARs) and distributors, technology solutions brokerages, subagent and agents, as well as leading technology vendor partners and communication providers.

