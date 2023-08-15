Medicus IT Welcomes Emily Sorrick as new Chief People Officer, Strengthening Commitment to Inclusive Excellence

News provided by

Medicus IT

15 Aug, 2023, 10:02 ET

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicus IT, a trailblazer in healthcare technology solutions, proudly announces the appointment of Emily Sorrick as Chief People Officer. Welcoming Emily Sorrick to the executive leadership team underscores the company's steadfast commitment to nurturing an inclusive work environment.

Continue Reading
Emily Sorrick, Chief People Officer
Emily Sorrick, Chief People Officer

"As Medicus propels healthcare into the future, we recognize that our people are our most invaluable asset," stated Chris Jann, Medicus' Chief Executive Officer. "It's with immense pleasure that we introduce Emily Sorrick as our Chief People Officer. Her strategic insight and unwavering commitment to cultivating a dynamic, inclusive workplace culture deeply resonates with our core values."

Emily Sorrick brings a wealth of experience to her role, with a proven track record of enhancing workforce dynamics and championing diversity and inclusion. Her appointment further solidifies Medicus' commitment to optimizing healthcare IT transformation through innovative solutions and services, like mCare™ Managed Services, Virtual Technology Executive™, and Service Bank™. 

Emily is a distinguished University of Alabama graduate with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration and Management. Her illustrious career complemented her academic foundation, including a prominent Human Resources (HR) leadership role at the Tennessee Valley Authority and Lowe's Company. With her education and extensive experience, Emily brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the table, exemplifying her commitment to excellence in business administration and HR leadership.

"I have always believed that a company's culture is the heart and soul of its success. My journey has allowed me to witness and actively shape organizational culture's vibrant tapestry. I thrive on positively impacting the very fabric of a growing and innovative company. Guided by empowerment, collaboration, and continuous learning, I foster an environment where everyone's uniqueness contributes to our brilliance. Together, we craft a culture that drives growth and becomes a source of inspiration for all.", said Emily Sorrick, Medicus' Chief People Officer.

When not driving cultural transformation, Emily enjoys hitting the golf course and playing pickleball. These pursuits reflect her strategic approach to both work and leisure, where precision and collaboration intertwine seamlessly.

About Medicus IT:
Medicus IT is committed to helping healthcare organizations leverage technology to optimize patient care and deliver better patient outcomes. Moving beyond traditional IT, Medicus helps its healthcare clients run their IT infrastructure, grow their operations, and transform their organizations. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with service centers in New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, Arizona, California, and North Carolina, Medicus is one of the nation's top healthcare IT providers, serving over 6,000 providers, with over 40,000 users across 2000 locations.

Together, we drive healthcare forward™.

SOURCE Medicus IT

Also from this source

Medicus IT Named to ChannelE2E 2023 List of Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs

Edinger Medical Group Partners with Medicus IT to Implement mCare Managed Services, Delivering a Superior Healthcare IT Experience

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.