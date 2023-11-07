Medicus IT's Strength in eCW Application Support Continues to Transform Healthcare Clients

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicus IT, a leading healthcare managed service provider, is pleased to announce they are reaffirming their strong commitment to healthcare IT, by expanding their capabilities nationally around electronic health records (EHRs), specifically eClinicalWorks (eCW) application support.

Optimizing technology, enhancing quality and provider/patient experience is paramount to the way Medicus tailors customized solutions to fit client needs.  Medicus' growing team of highly skilled EHR optimization analysts work with providers to eliminate technical barriers.  Their EHR analysts optimize clinical workflows through shadowing, education, chart customization and professional consulting.

"We place tremendous focus on guiding healthcare organizations who are looking to move their practices and community health centers toward greater efficiency by supporting their eCW implementations and usage. We understand their goals and mission", said CEO, Chris Jann

Besides the access to comprehensive medical data, the benefits of eCW are rooted in improved care coordination, reduction in medical errors, redundant labs and diagnostic imaging testing. With technology properly supported, these advantages have the potential to further optimize workflows, achieve better patient experience and enhance business outcomes by leveraging strong technical support from the point of implementation and beyond.

Healthcare organizations rely heavily on EHR software for comprehensive clinical documentation, along with solutions for telehealth, population health, patient engagement, and revenue cycle management.  Medicus' goal is simple - to quickly identify opportunities for higher efficiency, quality, adoption, build and overall operational improvement. They understand that finding exceptional eCW resources is challenging and their application specialist team is uniquely matched to support the needs of clinical teams in the areas of:

  • Advanced support for clinical users on workflows, best practices, user capabilities, templates, customizations
  • Optimization and validation of the eCW EHR system status, build and health
  • Education, as needed assistance for eCW EHR programs to enhance, skills development of staff
  • Additional eCW customization and development of advance skills to better support clinical use

"Our team of seasoned application specialists comes with deep expertise in eCW workflow optimization, platform customizations and provider-focused training and skills development. We are proud to drive our clients' transformation knowing they are in great hands. Having a nationally known managed services IT provider focused exclusively on healthcare, like Medicus IT, supporting those efforts makes all the difference," said COO, Sunita Arora.

About Medicus IT

Medicus IT is committed to helping healthcare organizations leverage technology to optimize patient care and deliver better patient outcomes. Moving beyond traditional IT, Medicus helps its healthcare clients run their IT infrastructure, grow their operations, and transform their organizations.  Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with service centers in New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, Arizona, California, and North Carolina, Medicus is one of the nation's top healthcare IT providers, serving over 6,000 providers, with over 40,000 users across 2000 locations.

Together, we drive healthcare forward™.

