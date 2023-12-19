Medicus Unveils Revolutionary Virtual Technology Executive™ Service, Redefining Healthcare IT Managed Services

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicus IT, a leading innovator in IT solutions for the healthcare industry, is thrilled to announce its cutting-edge Virtual Technology Executive (VTE)™ service launch. This groundbreaking platform will redefine healthcare IT managed services, empowering organizations to achieve unprecedented efficiency, strategic alignment, growth, and, ultimately, business transformation.

In today's rapidly evolving healthcare landscape, technology is critical in providing quality patient care and optimizing operational processes. As the demands on healthcare IT departments escalate, healthcare organizations seek innovative ways to leverage technology investments, align IT with their unique business objectives, and achieve operational maturity.

Medicus' VTE™ solution is a game-changing service, combining Medicus' extensive IT knowledge, deep healthcare expertise, business acumen, and human intelligence to deliver comprehensive strategic advisory solutions that do not exist in the industry. Unlike traditional vCIO services, Medicus' Virtual Technology Executive™ service takes a holistic approach, empowering healthcare organizations to move from the conventional run mode to a critical path of growth and transformation. This solution allows clients to achieve strategic transformation with the power of collaborative innovation.

"Medicus' Virtual Technology Executive™ service empowers healthcare organizations to embrace technology and innovation for improved patient care and operational excellence," said Medicus' CEO Chris Jann. "Our VTE™ solution is the perfect complement to our industry-leading mCare™ Managed Service and will redefine the healthcare IT managed service industry, creating a brighter future for our clients."

Medicus' Virtual Technology Executive™ Service:

Strategic Guidance: Unparalleled direction to align technology initiatives with overall business goals.

Unparalleled direction to align technology initiatives with overall business goals. Transformative Solutions: Leading-edge solutions for staying ahead in technology, compliance, and patient care.

Leading-edge solutions for staying ahead in technology, compliance, and patient care. Enhanced Operational Efficiency: Streamlined IT operations, optimized workflows, reduced downtime, and increased maturity.

Streamlined IT operations, optimized workflows, reduced downtime, and increased maturity. Comprehensive Executive Team: Expertise in IT, business, and healthcare for sustained growth and transformation.

"Today's dynamic healthcare environment demands more than just a single professional; it requires a whole team. Eisner Health is proud to have partnered with Medicus' VTE™ team, to give us a single point of contact for our IT systems and platforms. This team approach has given us strategic insights, helped make sure our technology initiatives align with our organizational goals, and gotten our tech innovations moving faster than under earlier approaches. With Medicus' VTE™, we have witnessed a transformative approach to IT outsourcing and management that empowers us to thrive in an ever-evolving industry." - Warren Brodine, CEO at Eisner Health.

About Medicus IT

Medicus IT is committed to helping healthcare organizations leverage technology to optimize patient care and deliver better patient outcomes. Moving beyond traditional IT, Medicus helps its healthcare clients run their IT infrastructure, grow their operations, and transform their organizations. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with service centers in New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, Arizona, California, and North Carolina, Medicus is one of the nation's top healthcare IT providers, serving over 6,000 providers, with over 40,000 users across 2000 locations.

Together, we drive healthcare forward™.

