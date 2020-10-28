Medicx Health Launches AdLift Rx, a State-of-the-Art Solution for Media Campaign Measurement

Developed using unique and rich integrated proprietary information sources, AdLift Rx was created to help healthcare marketers identify who a campaign reaches, what actions they take, and why they respond. The foundation is an industry-leading anonymized patient level longitudinal data consisting of adjudicated medical and pharmacy prescription claims. Supplementing this data is Medicx's consumer-level database with over 200 attributes, including demographics, psychographics, lifestyles, and media preferences.

"With AdLift Rx, pharmaceutical companies and agencies can now truly understand the profile of who they reach, and the key drivers of campaign performance," noted Ira Haimowitz, Medicx Senior VP of Analytics Solutions and Insights. "This combination assists marketers in optimizing diverse campaign levers including creative, media channels, targeting, and execution."

AdLift Rx provides unrivaled, customizable insights that give marketers the opportunity to view and analyze their campaigns through various stages, answering the key campaign questions of who, what and why. Keeping true to Medicx's commitment to privacy, the entire AdLift Rx process, from data matching to delivered results, is privacy-safe and HIPAA compliant. Results are delivered within an industry-leading business intelligence platform for visual and interactive results.

Mark Degatano, whose extensive pharmaceutical experience includes VP of US Human Health Customer Insights at Merck, noted that "AdLift Rx is a groundbreaking and welcome addition to the current analytic offerings in our industry. The platform provides rigorous analytics with striking, intuitive visualizations that together gain trust among marketers and analysts alike."

Medicx Health offers an integrated closed-loop solution that allows healthcare marketers to leverage consistent datasets throughout the marketing cycle, from planning to execution to measurement. AdLift Rx is available immediately for digital campaigns served by Medicx and will expand to other channels and partners in the near future. Those interested in AdLift Rx can get more information at www.medicxhealth.com/solutions/adliftrx. You can also request a demonstration by visiting www.medicxhealth.com/contact or by emailing [email protected]

Medicx Health is a leader in healthcare data and analytics. Founded in 2006, the company has been providing neighborhood-level disease prevalence benchmarks and other insights using analytics derived from real-world health data and self-reported consumer data. These insights have been used to deliver media across channels to the target audiences of US-based life science and healthcare companies, resulting in compelling returns on investment (ROI). The company also offers AdLift Rx, a state-of-the-art campaign impact measurement solution that gives unique insights to healthcare marketers and helps them drive business growth. To learn more visit www.medicxhealth.com.

