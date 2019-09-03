Medicx Hires Scott Magnano as Chief Financial Officer

Scott brings 20+ years of experience as a seasoned financial officer to Medicx. He joins the company from CNA National Warranty, a leading finance and insurance products provider, where he served as Assistant Vice President for Financial Planning and Analysis. Before that, Magnano was the Director, Financial Planning, and Analysis at LifeLock.

Scott also held senior financial roles for Fortune 200 national insurance carriers where he demonstrated his abilities to manage large scale commercial operations. At Travelers he managed a $400M region with nearly 1,500 agency partners. During his tenure with The Hanover, he held P&L responsibility for the Core States segment that generated more than $600M in annual revenue. Magnano began his career at The Hartford leading the financial direction of several business segments.

"I am excited to bring my strategic, data-driven perspective to a proven performer like Medicx. There is so much potential we can tap into as we evolve our financial infrastructure. It's all about arming ourselves with the data we need to lead the industry and take Medicx where I know it can go," Scott said.

"Scott brings a fresh perspective, vital strategic fiscal insights, and extensive knowledge of the ways we can leverage financial data to drive our business. His talents, combined with way he embodies our humble, hungry, and people smart corporate culture, make him the perfect financial leader at this critical time for Medicx," said CEO Michael Weintraub.

Scott is based in Medicx Media's Scottsdale, Arizona headquarters.

About Medicx Media Solutions

Medicx Media Solutions (https://medicxmedia.com/) provides best-in-class analytics-driven healthcare marketing solutions that set the standard for hyper-locally targeted multi-channel marketing and media campaigns with a focus on life sciences and other health-related brands. Through a patented, analytical, and HIPAA-compliant segmention and targeting platform, Medicx builds health profiles nearly 35MM hyper-local areas using its Micro-Neighborhood® data. The outcome is an unmatched method of locating and engaging the right audiences in a privacy-safe manner across multiple platforms and channels resulting in the more efficient and effective use of our client's advertising dollars, higher audience quality and compelling ROI.

