Medicx Media Solutions Announces Name Change to Medicx Health

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicx Media Solutions, a leading analytics driven healthcare marketing solutions company, announced today the company's name change to Medicx Health and the launch of its new website, www.medicxhealth.com. The rebrand reflects the company's evolution beyond media targeting and execution, and into data, analytics and insights that can translate into actionable solutions. The new brand will better reflect the company's new suite of product and service offerings.

Along with the name change, the company has also unveiled a new logo, brand colors and tagline. The new logo better represents the new core ethos of the business. The change exemplifies Medicx's ability to adapt to the changing needs of the life science and pharmaceutical company clients. The new tagline, "From Insights to Actions", reflects the company's commitment to delivering strong value to its clients.

Eric Trepanier, Medicx EVP & GM stated "The company's Micro-Neighborhood® targeting product is a unique, top performing offering that pharma and healthcare clients value. Our new suite of offerings will deliver value beyond media by allowing clients to use the same datasets throughout the marketing cycle, from planning to execution. The new name, logo and brand all reflect our more complete solution for our clients."

With the new identity, Medicx will continue to deliver on its strong value proposition of finding target patients, at scale across channels, and cost-effectively. In addition, the company is expanding its offerings into additional data-driven products and services.

About Medicx Health

Medicx Health is a leader in healthcare data and analytics. Founded in 2007, the company has been providing neighborhood-level disease prevalence benchmarks and other insights using analytics derived from real-world health data and self-reported consumer data. These insights have been used to deliver media across channels to the target audiences of US-based life science and healthcare companies, resulting in compelling returns on investment (ROI). The company also offers a suite of data and analytic offerings beyond media that empower companies to gain business insights and take actions that will drive business growth. To learn more visit www.medicxhealth.com.

SOURCE Medicx Health