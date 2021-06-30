Medicx Releases Version 2 of its Campaign Measurement Platform, AdLift Rx

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicx Health, today, announces several upgrades to its software-as-a-service (SaaS) measurement platform, AdLift Rx with the release of Version 2. Originally released October 2020, AdLift Rx has provided clients with actionable insights that help optimize campaigns to deliver a strong ROI.

One key upgrade to AdLift Rx is the ability to measure multiple digital publishers and channels. Previous versions of AdLift Rx were only available for campaigns that were executed and managed by Medicx. This new capability will allow clients to access in-depth insights on any campaign across any digital publisher or channel.

The AdLift Rx SaaS platform leverages cookie-based and cookieless approaches using emerging technologies and innovative methods with industry leading partners for identity resolution in digital measurement.

Additional new features for AdLift Rx include:

Consumer profiles (personas) and healthcare utilization analyses to help drive creative and media planning

Publisher overlap analysis

In-depth physician visitation data across multiple specialties

Downloadable detailed data, which users can access to conduct their own analyses

Strong visual platform that provides a clear understanding of campaign performance and recommended optimizations

Thus far the pharmaceutical marketing industry has shown high interest in AdLift Rx, with one client stating, "You absolutely have something. If you can roll this out to everyone, it could be a game changer. You can make other measurement partners nervous."

AdLift Rx is a core component of the Medicx Health Closed-Loop Marketing Solution. The development of these new features showcases Medicx's commitment to exploring new technologies, software, channels and features to constantly deliver additional value to clients.

About Medicx Health

Founded in 2006, Medicx is a provider of leading software and technology-enabled data driven services for the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries providing a unique suite of SaaS solutions, data management and media capabilities, proprietary data, and analytics to plan, activate, optimize, and measure marketing performance for its customers.

To learn more visit www.medicxhealth.com.

SOURCE Medicx Health

Related Links

http://www.medicxhealth.com

