Medicx Remains the Premier HIPAA-Compliant US Healthcare Marketing Technology & Analytics Company
Successfully completes its 6th expert determination for a Risk Re-Identification Determination (RRID) Assessment of its Micro-Neighborhood® data and targeting platform.
Apr 27, 2021, 08:36 ET
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicx Health, today, announced the successful completion of its 2021 Risk Re-Identification Determination (RRID) Assessment, which is an evaluation of re-identification risks for Medicx's patient audience data and use in targeted advertising. With more than a decade of experience in using the expert determination provision in the Federal HIPAA laws for its RRID assessments, Medicx remains the leader in its commitment to patient privacy.
The RRID assessment process harnesses the established expertise of de-identification privacy experts to assess the risk contained in Medicx's de-identified data sets and application in targeted advertising. Assessments are performed and documented by third-party statisticians experienced in conducting HIPAA-related privacy analyses. Reviewers rely on the statistical de-identification provision of the law, in which a covered entity may determine that health information is not individually identifiable. This methodology is globally recognized and complies with accepted U.S. standards and guidelines, including The Health and Medicine Division (HMD) of the National Academies of Sciences and the Health Information Trust Alliance.
"This rigorous third-party assessment gives our clients strong confidence that we remove all HIPAA and privacy-related risks associated with reaching and communicating with their patient audiences, all while providing unmatched granularity and performance with those segments", said Michael Weintraub, President & CEO of Medicx Health.
As privacy laws continue to evolve, Medicx remains committed to protecting patient privacy through this third-party risk assessment for patient audience data. This exacting review is performed annually, ensuring that Medicx audience data is de-identified properly, is defensible, and is compliant with all existing state and Federal laws.
About Medicx Health
Medicx Health is a leader in health data and analytics, offering integrated closed-loop solutions that allow healthcare marketers to leverage integrated and consistent datasets throughout the marketing cycle, from planning to execution to measurement. Founded in 2006, the company has been providing neighborhood-level disease prevalence benchmarks and other insights using analytics derived from real-world health data and self-reported consumer data. These insights have been used to deliver media across channels to the target audiences of US-based life science and healthcare companies, resulting in compelling returns on investment (ROI). The company also offers a state-of-the-art SaaS platform for campaign impact measurement solutions, providing unique insights to healthcare marketers and to help them drive business growth. To learn more visit www.medicxhealth.com.
SOURCE Medicx Health
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article