Medicx Remains the Premier HIPAA-Compliant US Healthcare Marketing Technology & Analytics Company

Medicx remains committed to protecting patient privacy with this third-party risk assessment for patient audience data Tweet this

"This rigorous third-party assessment gives our clients strong confidence that we remove all HIPAA and privacy-related risks associated with reaching and communicating with their patient audiences, all while providing unmatched granularity and performance with those segments", said Michael Weintraub, President & CEO of Medicx Health.

As privacy laws continue to evolve, Medicx remains committed to protecting patient privacy through this third-party risk assessment for patient audience data. This exacting review is performed annually, ensuring that Medicx audience data is de-identified properly, is defensible, and is compliant with all existing state and Federal laws.

About Medicx Health

Medicx Health is a leader in health data and analytics, offering integrated closed-loop solutions that allow healthcare marketers to leverage integrated and consistent datasets throughout the marketing cycle, from planning to execution to measurement. Founded in 2006, the company has been providing neighborhood-level disease prevalence benchmarks and other insights using analytics derived from real-world health data and self-reported consumer data. These insights have been used to deliver media across channels to the target audiences of US-based life science and healthcare companies, resulting in compelling returns on investment (ROI). The company also offers a state-of-the-art SaaS platform for campaign impact measurement solutions, providing unique insights to healthcare marketers and to help them drive business growth. To learn more visit www.medicxhealth.com.

SOURCE Medicx Health

Related Links

http://www.medicxhealth.com

