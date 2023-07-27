Medicxi Announces $400m Medicxi IV

Fund to focus on its pioneering 'asset-centric' investment model, backing visionary biopharma entrepreneurs and drug hunters along the full drug development spectrum

LONDON, GENEVA, ST HELIER, Jersey, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicxi, a leading European life sciences investment firm, today announces its $400 million Medicxi IV fund. The new fund will continue to support drug hunters with clear product visions to deliver transformative therapies for patients.

Medicxi's investments have resulted in the development of several marketed and late-stage development drugs, including Daratumumab (Genmab/Johnson & Johnson), Blincyto (Amgen), Alunbrig (Takeda), Voquezna (Phathom Pharmaceuticals) and obicetripib (New Amsterdam Pharma). A number of Medicxi assets have been acquired by global pharmaceutical companies, including Villaris Therapeutics (Incyte), MiroBio (Gilead Sciences) and Versanis Bio (Eli Lilly) within the last twelve months.

Medicxi's longstanding success has been built on its uniquely strong ties to pharmaceutical companies and its extensive team of world class subject matter experts, drug hunters and developers, who act as partners for the innovators in which they are investing.

Francesco De Rubertis, Co-founder and Partner at Medicxi, said: "Our mission is to support the innovative genius of entrepreneurs by providing the critical capital, expertise and experience that form the all-important 'bridge' to pharma. This new fund consolidates Medicxi's position as a key operating platform for scientific entrepreneurs and drug hunters and is deliberately sized for our investment model. We are grateful to our LPs who are once again supporting us by backing Medicxi's unique asset-centric strategy and our proprietary platform for value creation."

Nick Williams, Partner at Medicxi, commented: "Behind every practice-changing medicine lies a product and a vision for how best to match pharmacology to disease. We are excited to continue developing the best of these visions into valuable products sought after by leading global pharmaceutical companies."

Giovanni Mariggi, Partner at Medicxi, added: "With Medicxi IV we will continue to work with leading scientists and clinicians to create asset-focused companies based on deep domain expertise. Together with our extensive network of drug developers, we will accelerate the development of novel therapies for patients."

