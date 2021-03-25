Medicxi Announces Departure of Dr. Moncef Slaoui

LONDON, GENEVA and ST HELIER, Jersey, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicxi announces that Dr Moncef Slaoui has stepped down from his position as a Partner at Medicxi with immediate effect.

This follows the statement from GlaxoSmithKline plc, his termination as Chair of the Galvani Board of Directors and Dr Slaoui's personal statement.

We would like to re-state that Medicxi's values are based on respect, trust and teamwork, and we are committed to working in an environment which reflects such values and culture.

