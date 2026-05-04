Medidojo, Inc. Announces Dan Zigmond as Investor and Advisory Board Member Supporting Dojo Consciousness Training System

SAN FRANCISCO, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Medidojo, Inc., the company building Dojo, an adaptive consciousness training system and personalized meditation app, today announced that Dan Zigmond has joined as an investor and member of its advisory board. Zigmond will also contribute his voice and expertise to Dojo's guided meditation experiences.

Zigmond is an executive coach to technology and business leaders, an authorized Soto Zen teacher in the lineage of Kobun Chino Otogawa, and the author of Buddha's Diet and Buddha's Office. He leads meditation retreats at Esalen and the Omega Institute, serves on the Board of Trustees at Naropa University, and is Chair of the Board of the San Francisco Zen Center. He previously held product and data leadership roles at Google, Meta, and Apple.

Dojo is a personalized meditation system that generates meditation sessions in real time using user goals and physiological signals such as heart rate. Instead of relying on static meditation audio libraries, Dojo helps users discover which meditation techniques, breathwork methods, and attention practices shift their mental and emotional state most effectively.

"Dan brings a rare combination of product insight, meditation depth, and practical wisdom," said Asaf Shamir, Founder and CEO of Medidojo, Inc. "As we continue building Dojo into a real time personalized meditation system, his perspective helps us support both meditation beginners and advanced practitioners who want measurable progress."

Dojo supports meditation with heart rate monitoring through integrations with wearable devices including Apple Watch, AirPods, and Fitbit. These integrations create a closed feedback loop between meditation practice and measurable outcomes, allowing users to observe how their nervous system responds during sessions.

Users can build meditation sessions that combine custom meditation, breathwork, and body scan modules. Dojo supports meditation for focus, relaxation, anxiety reduction, sleep preparation, gratitude practice, emotional regulation, and short daily meditation sessions designed for modern routines.

"I've been impressed by Dojo's approach to personalized meditation and the way it combines guidance with real physiological feedback," said Zigmond. "This moves beyond one size fits all meditation content. Dojo gives people a way to build a meditation practice that reflects their goals, their body, and their daily reality."

Dojo's core strength is measurable personalization. The system adapts pacing, structure, and guidance dynamically in response to user goals and biometric signals such as heart rate. This makes meditation more responsive, easier to evaluate, and more effective over time.

The Dojo meditation app currently holds a 4.9 out of 5 App Store rating, where users describe it as life changing, simple and effective, and the only meditation app that allows them to build sessions and track their heart rate during meditation practice.

Learn more

https://medidojo.com

Download Dojo

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/dojo-master-meditation/id6503365052

About Medidojo, Inc.

Medidojo, Inc. is a company developing Dojo, a real time personalized meditation system that generates adaptive guided meditation experiences using user goals and physiological feedback such as heart rate. Dojo replaces static meditation libraries with responsive meditation training that evolves across sessions and supports measurable progress.

About Dan Zigmond

Dan Zigmond is an executive coach, meditation teacher, and author of Buddha's Diet and Buddha's Office. He teaches at the intersection of contemplative practice, leadership development, and technology, and works with individuals and organizations exploring the relationship between meditation and modern life.

SOURCE Medidojo, Inc.