MediDrive®, a CTG Partner Company, announces formal entry into the Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Market

The new company's mission is to address the critical issue of transportation as a social determinant capable of driving materially improved health outcomes by providing compassionate access to care.

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For over forty-five years, the Corporate Transportation Group (CTG) has built an incredibly successful people transportation business, that has included customers among leading U.S. corporation, para transit, municipalities, health insurers, and direct-to-consumer channels all backed by industry leading technology.

Today, Eduard Slinin, CEO of CTG announced that CTG has partnered to form a new company, MediDrive, to focus on the burgeoning Non-Emergency Medical Transportation market. MediDrive will be headed by Alan J. Murray as a partner and President of the new venture. Mr. Slinin said, "Over the last 40 years CTG has become a worldwide leader in corporate transportation. We have built that leadership by developing proprietary software that uses AI to allow us to dispatch and track our vehicles and deliver unmatched on-time performance and service levels."

Mr. Murray's recent experience as Elevance Health's Chief Business Development officer, and before that Chief Executive of Empire BlueCross BlueShield gives him a unique perspective on the issues facing patient transportation and the needs of the NEMT market.

Mr. Murray said, "In my prior roles at health plans like Anthem BlueCross BlueShield, I have experienced the firsthand the impact that a lack of available and compassionate transportation can have on patient populations." Research shows that without a vehicle or viable public transportation 1 in 5 Americans will miss needed healthcare. They are often forced to forego care due to the lack of a way to get there. Mr. Murray went on to say, "While there are other companies operating in the NEMT space, MediDrive is addressing many of the issues that these companies neglect to solve. Unlike our competitors, we have the technology in place to track all the vehicles we deploy to assure critical on-time performance and customer satisfaction. Over 2 million data points analyzed monthly provide deep insights into transportation patterns and patient needs, enabling data-driven decisions that enhance service quality and patient experiences. We are leveraging the proven experience and the critical mass of our parent company CTG that currently provides over 20,000 trips per day, with a 95% on time percentage."

When vulnerable populations a provided access to reliable health-related transport the impacts are material for all audiences. Health providers are better able to maintain contact with their patients, see that they are compliant in their treatments, and increase their practice revenue. Health plans can reduce medical costs, reduce the impact of avoidable emergency visits and admissions, and close gaps in care. Most importantly, patient outcomes are improved and over time the cost of their care can be reduced.

Virtually every health visit starts and ends with someone getting in a vehicle. Providers and hospitals continually struggle to manage the complexities of transporting patients and patient eligibility. MediDrive will initially use CTG's resources and expertise, to help to address this critical social determinant of health by easing access to care and thereby creating health equity. Outside the New York market, MediDrive will initially use its growing national affiliate network of NEMT vehicles.

Mr. Murray added, "Our internal fleet resources plus our advanced proprietary technology for dispatch and tracking will deliver to the NEMT market the highest level of quality control and maximize both customer and patient satisfaction."

About MediDrive

The MediDrive mission: We are driven to improve the health and wellness of all Americans by compassionately transporting them on the road to better health. MediDrive is a technology and service-based company focused on Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT) and dedicated to solving the complexities of transporting patients to and from their health care appointments and procedures, a critical social determinant of health. They use proprietary technology to deliver the highest level of quality control and maximize both customer and patient satisfaction. Their scalable platform, driven by AI, helps to deliver industry-leading on-time performance. MediDrive serves Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, and provider programs throughout the U.S.

www.MediDrive.com

About CTG

With offices in New York, New Jersey, Miami, Las Vegas, and affiliates all over the world, CTG offers global dispatch and chauffeured ground transportation services in over 450 cities and 39 countries globally. CTG's global network of partner affiliates operates on the innovative CTG platform to guarantee each customer the highest quality transportation solutions and services. These affiliates include sedan services, wheelchair accessible vehicles, hybrid vehicles, and specialty vehicles. The full-service technology development and support division ensures CTG complete control over the business processes and solutions of every transit service in the portfolio.

