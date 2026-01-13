MediDrive™ Invests in SPRYT to Advance AI-Driven Care Access and Transform the Patient Experience

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MediDrive, a leading US healthcare transport and logistics innovator specializing in Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), today announced a strategic investment in SPRYT, the Irish health-tech company behind Asa, an award-winning AI receptionist platform improving patient access and attendance.

This investment reflects MediDrive's commitment to building the most intelligent, connected ecosystem in healthcare transport—one where scheduling care and getting to care happen seamlessly in a single experience. As MediDrive expands its national footprint and technology leadership in NEMT, SPRYT's AI platform provides a natural extension of that mission.

A Unified Experience: Scheduling Care and Scheduling Transport in One Step

Through this partnership, MediDrive's Transportation Management System will integrate directly with Asa, giving patients the ability to schedule and manage transportation—whether by car, shuttle, or non-emergency medical vehicle—at the same time they book their appointment.

For health systems, the combined solution drives measurable improvements: fewer missed appointments, streamlined operations, and stronger engagement across diverse patient populations.

For Payers who provide transportation benefits, the integration of SPRYT and MediDrive delivers new levels of efficiency and visibility. By linking AI-driven appointment scheduling with automated ride coordination, Payers gain:

, which improves outcomes and reduces avoidable downstream costs. More predictable utilization of transportation benefits , with fewer last-minute or unnecessary trip requests.

, with fewer last-minute or unnecessary trip requests. Reduced administrative burden , as AI-driven communication and automated workflows replace manual outreach and scheduling.

, as AI-driven communication and automated workflows replace manual outreach and scheduling. Improved member experience, especially for high-need and chronically ill populations who depend on reliable access to care.

With complete transparency across scheduling, communication, and ride logistics, Payers can more effectively manage network performance and ensure their members receive the care they are entitled to.

"SPRYT has built one of the most compelling AI platforms in healthcare, redefining how patients connect with care," said Alan J. Murray, President and CEO of MediDrive. "Integrating our nationwide transport network with their AI engine creates a powerful opportunity to improve access to care at scale. Together, we can eliminate one of the biggest barriers in healthcare—getting patients to the appointments they've already said 'yes' to."

Global Momentum Backed by Proven Results

Asa has delivered significant impact across the seven National Health Service (NHS) regions of England, improving attendance by more than 160 percent. SPRYT is currently deploying its technology across major US health systems, with pilots underway in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and multiple European markets.

"MediDrive brings unmatched expertise in healthcare logistics and national-scale transportation," said Neill Dunwoody, Co-Founder and COO of SPRYT. "By combining our AI-powered engagement with MediDrive's transport capabilities, we're closing the gap between intention and attendance. This partnership completes the last mile of patient access."

SPRYT's platform currently supports more than 1.9 million patients and has earned top industry recognition, including Ireland's Overall National Enterprise Award 2025, HIMSS Pitchfest Winner, and UK MedTech Startup of the Year.

About MediDrive

MediDrive is dedicated to enhancing the health and well-being of Americans by providing compassionate, reliable transportation to medical appointments. Specializing in Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), MediDrive combines advanced technology with exceptional service to address the complexities of patient transportation, a key social determinant of health. Serving Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, and various healthcare provider programs nationwide, MediDrive is committed to delivering top-tier on-time performance and customer satisfaction through its AI-driven, scalable platform.

About SPRYT

SPRYT is a healthcare technology company headquartered in Ireland. Its AI receptionist, Asa, automates how patients book, reschedule, pay for, and manage medical appointments through WhatsApp, SMS, and other messaging channels — without apps, websites, or waiting on hold. Asa uses conversational AI, behavioral science, and predictive analytics to improve attendance, reduce admin time, and help the world show up to care.

