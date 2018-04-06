Medieval Times Breaks Ground on 10th Castle, First in Arizona

With construction slated for completion in early 2019, the 79,000-square-foot 11th Century-style castle will be the only entertainment venue of its type in Arizona. Having entertained more than 67 million guests across the United States and in Toronto over the past three-and-a-half decades, the immersive Medieval Times experience centers around an adrenaline-charged live jousting tournament, filled with awe-inspiring horsemanship and falconry. Heroic knights engage in rousing displays of strength and skill, as fans cheer their champions over a four-course, utensil-free feast, much as they might have 10 centuries ago.

"We are delighted to welcome Medieval Times to our community," said Delbert Ray Sr., President of the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community. "Over the two years of planning that made today a reality it became clear we have much in common, from our shared respect for family heritage and authenticity to our mutual esteem for the magnificent horse."

"Today represents more than the start of construction on a new venue," said Perico Montaner, President and CEO of Medieval Times. "We have tremendous respect for the rich traditions of the Pima-Maricopa people, and are honored to become a part of this proud and storied community."

Located on a 10-acre lot, adjacent to the Salt River Fields, Medieval Times' Scottsdale castle will be one of the most architecturally distinctive among its nationwide properties. Designed in muted earth tones to appear as if it's organically rising from the land, the colossal, stone-walled edifice will incorporate the iconic motifs of Medieval Spain.

Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament was founded in 1977 in Spain, based on authentic Medieval history and the true story of a noble family with documentation dating back to the 11th Century. The first U.S. castle opened in 1983, and the concept has grown into the most popular dinner attraction in North America, with locations in Atlanta, Baltimore, Buena Park, Calif., Chicago, Dallas, Lyndhurst, N.J., Myrtle Beach, S.C., Orlando, Fla., and Toronto. Medieval Times also is one of the largest breeders of Pure Spanish horses in North America. The 241-acre ranch in Sanger, Texas, has been breeding these rare Andalusian horses since 1992. The horses, known for their glorious physique and noble temperament, are bred and trained for use at all of the Medieval Times dinner attractions. Medieval Times' newest show, which launched in November 2017, made national headlines with the casting of a female sovereign as sole ruler of the realm, for the first time in the company's 34-year history. Medieval Times is headquartered in Dallas.

Medieval Times is the latest high-profile attraction to announce plans to open within the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community's burgeoning Talking Stick Entertainment District. Anchored by the top-ranked Talking Stick Resort, the district also boasts the Odysea Aquarium and Dolphinaris Arizona, Butterfly Wonderworld, Pangaea Land of Dinosaurs, TopGolf and, within the next two years, the anticipated opening of Great Wolf Lodge water park and family entertainment center. With a heritage of hospitality, the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community has been home to the Akimel O'Odham (Pima) and Xalychidom Piipaash (Maricopa) people for more than 4,000 years.

