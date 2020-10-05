Medifast and its OPTAVIA Community Advance Philanthropic Mission, Promote Healthy Habits around the World

"While Healthy Habits For All Week looks different this year due to the pandemic, our mission remains steadfast," said Dan Chard, CEO of Medifast. "We are investing in the health and wellness of our communities – in the U.S. and abroad – by providing children the access and education they need to make lifelong transformations, one healthy habit at a time."

Healthy Habits For All Week kicked off near the company's headquarters in Baltimore, where volunteers assembled "mindfulness bags" in partnership with the Living Classrooms Foundation, a Baltimore – Washington, D.C. nonprofit that disrupts the cycle of poverty and makes communities safer, stronger and healthier by teaching life skills to children and youth. At a time when many people are prioritizing their mental health, independent OPTAVIA Coaches and corporate specialists will help students in underserved Baltimore communities establish mindfulness habits throughout an 8-week semester this fall. Items from the bags will be used to lead activities that promote the habits of a healthy mind.

To date, Medifast and its OPTAVIA Community have connected kids in need throughout the U.S. with up to 6 million* nutritious meals. The Community has also participated in a variety of service activities, such as revitalizing health and wellness spaces in Maryland and California. In 2020, the company mobilized resources and supported local, national and international nonprofits at a critical time by:

Partnering with its OPTA VIA Community to donate $100,000 to Share our Strength's No Kid Hungry ® Campaign during OPTA VIA Together Live, a successful virtual live broadcast event the company hosted in July.

VIA Community to donate to Share our Strength's No Kid Hungry Campaign during VIA Together Live, a successful virtual live broadcast event the company hosted in July. Contributing funding for Chromebooks to students at the Living Classrooms Foundation so they could continue their education from home as well as donating 100 percent of the school supplies needed to lower and middle school students on the nonprofit's East Harbor Campus.

Providing monetary donations to a variety of charities, including Maryland Food Bank's First Fruits Farm, Living Classrooms Foundation, Share Our Strength's No Kid Hungry Campaign, The Courage Fund in Singapore , and the Boys' and Girls' Clubs Association of Hong Kong .

Independent OPTAVIA Coaches around the globe – including in Singapore and Hong Kong, where Medifast recently expanded its footprint – also pledged to donate resources and volunteer their time during Healthy Habits For All Week. The week is part of Medifast's philanthropic initiative, Healthy Habits For All, which aims to provide the education and access necessary to make healthy habits a reality for everyone.

For more information on Medifast or OPTAVIA, visit www.Medifastinc.com or www.OPTAVIA.com.

*Meal equivalency varies during COVID-19 relief. Learn more at NoKidHungry.org/OneDollar

About Medifast® :

Medifast (NYSE: MED) is the company behind one of the fastest-growing health and wellness communities, OPTAVIA®, which offers Lifelong Transformation, One Healthy Habit at a Time®. Based on nearly 40 years of experience, Medifast has redefined direct selling by combining the best aspects of the model. Its community of thousands of independent OPTAVIA Coaches teach Clients to develop holistic healthy habits through products and clinically proven plans, the Habits of Health® Transformational System and comprehensive support from a community of like-minded people. In 2019, Medifast expanded the OPTAVIA movement globally, beginning with the Asia-Pacific region. Medifast is traded on the New York Stock Exchange and was named to Fortune's 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list in 2019 and Forbes' 100 Most Trustworthy Companies in America list in 2016 and 2017. For more information, visit www.MedifastInc.com or www.OPTAVIA.com.

SOURCE Medifast

Related Links

http://www.medifastinc.com

