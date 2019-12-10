Medifast® Expands Global Reach, Opens OPTAVIA® Singapore

BALTIMORE, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medifast (NYSE: MED), the company behind one of the fastest-growing health and wellness communities, OPTAVIA®, which offers Lifelong Transformation, One Healthy Habit at a Time®, announced its official opening in Singapore. To celebrate, the company hosted several events starting on December 6, including a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a public event at the Kallang Wave Mall. This formal launch is the latest announcement demonstrating Medifast's careful expansion of the OPTAVIA movement globally, and its impact on promoting health and wellness worldwide.

"Expanding the OPTAVIA movement to Singapore enables us to bring our revolutionary approach to health and wellness to those in the Asia-Pacific region," said Medifast Chief Executive Officer, Dan Chard. "This is our first step in inspiring more people, globally, to develop lifelong healthy habits."

New York Times bestselling author, OPTAVIA Co-founder and Independent OPTAVIA Coach, Dr. Wayne Scott Andersen, was the keynote speaker at the opening event. The event also featured remarks from Medifast's leadership team including Clovis Lau, Vice President Business Development, Asia-Pacific; Nicholas Johnson, President, OPTAVIA USA & Executive Vice President, Coach Success; and Cherlynn Lim, Vice President of Business Development, Singapore, along with Independent OPTAVIA Coaches from Singapore and the United States who shared their transformation stories.

The following day, the local community was invited to join the company at Kallang Wave Mall Atrium, where OPTAVIA was officially introduced to the public. Attendees participated in interactive activities, including Client and Coach testimonials, a book signing by Dr. Andersen, healthy meal preparation demonstrations and more.

"OPTAVIA has encouraged so many people in the United States to live a healthier lifestyle," said Lau. "We're excited to expand our mission and share OPTAVIA's approach to lifelong transformation with the people of Singapore."

