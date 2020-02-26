Medifast, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results

BALTIMORE, Feb. 26, 2020 PRNewswire/ -- Medifast (NYSE: MED), the company behind one of the fastest-growing health and wellness communities, OPTAVIA®, which offers Lifelong Transformation, One Healthy Habit at a Time®, today reported results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Highlights Compared to Prior-Year Period

Revenue up 17.0% to $170.6 million

32.0% growth in active earning OPTA VIA Coaches to 31,800

VIA Coaches to 31,800 Net income increased 27.0% to $19.9 million

Earnings per diluted share ("EPS") of $1.66 , an increase of 27.7%

, an increase of 27.7% Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $13.4 million , or $1.13 per share paid on February 6, 2020 , an increase of over 50% compared to the prior-year period.

Full Year 2019 Highlights Compared to the Prior-Year Period

Revenue of $713.7 million , an increase of 42.4% year-over-year

, an increase of 42.4% year-over-year Net income of $77.9 million , an increase of 39.7% year-over-year

, an increase of 39.7% year-over-year EPS of $6.43 , an increase of 39.2% year-over-year

, an increase of 39.2% year-over-year Cash, cash equivalents, and investment securities of $92.7 million and the Company remains free of interest-bearing debt as of December 31, 2019

"We are pleased with our strong growth in revenue and active earning coaches during 2019 and are confident with our ability to drive continued gains in 2020 and beyond. We made excellent progress during the fourth quarter implementing our technology and supply chain upgrades, are seeing strong improvements in client satisfaction and are now better positioned to support our ongoing growth opportunities. With the recent operational challenges that temporarily muted the growth of active earning Coaches and clients largely behind us, we expect to see our growth rate improve as the year progresses," said Dan Chard, Chief Executive Officer of Medifast. "2019 was a transformative year where we laid the foundations for global expansion, built the systems and infrastructure to support significant future growth and we believe further demonstrated that our growth model is sustainable long-term. Our commitment to lifelong transformation one healthy habit at a time is unwavering across our organization. We are confident in our ability to produce long-term growth for our Stockholders and remain committed to making ongoing improvements to the Coach and Client experience in 2020 and beyond.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Results

Fourth quarter revenue increased 17.0% to $170.6 million from revenue of $145.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. OPTAVIA-branded products represented 79% of consumable units sold for the fourth quarter compared to 72% for the same period a year ago.

The total number of active earning OPTAVIA Coaches increased to 31,800, compared to 24,100 for the fourth quarter of 2018. The average revenue per active earning OPTAVIA Coach decreased 9.2% to $5,229 compared to $5,756 for the fourth quarter last year.

Gross profit increased 17.4% to $128.1 million from $109.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. The Company's gross profit as a percentage of revenue increased 30 basis points year-over-year to 75.1% from 74.8% primarily as a result of a mid-year price increase and improvements in costs related to inventory obsolescence, partially offset by customer concessions.

Selling, general and administrative expenses ("SG&A") increased $20.1 million to $109.4 million compared to $89.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, primarily due to higher OPTAVIA commission expense, increased consulting costs related to technology initiatives, increased salaries and benefits. SG&A as a percentage of revenue increased 290 basis points year-over-year to 64.1% of revenue.

Operating income decreased $1.1 million to $18.7 million from $19.8 million in the prior-year period as increased gross profit was offset by increased SG&A expenses. Operating income as a percentage of revenue was 11.0% for the quarter, a decrease of 260 basis points from the year-ago period.

The effective tax rate for the quarter was a 4.7% benefit for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to a 22.4% expense in the year-ago period. The fourth quarter tax benefit reflected the impact of discrete federal tax benefits from share-based compensation, partially offset by increases in the effective state tax rate of 2.0%.

Fourth quarter net income was $19.9 million, or $1.66 per diluted share, based on approximately 11.9 million shares outstanding. The discrete federal tax benefit from share-based compensation had a $5.7 million impact on net income in the fourth quarter, or $0.47 per diluted share. Fourth quarter 2018 net income was $15.7 million, or $1.30 per diluted share, based on approximately 12.0 million shares outstanding.

Full Year Fiscal 2019 Results

For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, revenue increased 42.4% to $713.7 million compared to revenue of $501.0 million in 2018.

Net income for 2019 was $77.9 million, or $6.43 per diluted share based on approximately 12.1 million shares outstanding, compared to $55.8 million, or $4.62 per diluted share for the comparable period last year based on approximately 12.1 million shares outstanding.

Balance Sheet

The Company's balance sheet remains strong with stockholders' equity of $104.8 million and working capital of $74.8 million as of December 31, 2019. Cash, cash equivalents, and investment securities decreased $8.3 million to $92.7 million as of December 31, 2019 compared to $101.0 million at December 31, 2018. The Company remains free of interest-bearing debt. Inventory increased $9.9 million to $48.8 million at December 31, 2019 compared to $38.9 million at December 31, 2018 as the Company increased inventory levels to support the launch of 32 new international products, initial production of the new Habits of Health system and a continued effort to meet current and future demand.

The Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $13.4 million, or $1.13 per share that was paid on February 6, 2020. The Company did not repurchase any shares during the fourth quarter of 2019 and repurchased approximately 296,000 shares during fiscal year 2019. There are approximately 2,369,000 shares of common stock remaining under the Company's share repurchase program. Medifast expects to maintain a program of paying dividends on a quarterly basis.

Outlook

The Company expects first quarter revenue to be in the range of $166.0 million to $171.0 million and EPS to be in the range of $1.35 to $1.42. For the full year 2020, the Company expects revenue of $715.0 million to $745.0 million and EPS of $6.25 to $6.55. The full-year 2019 earnings guidance assumes a 22.5% to 23.5% effective tax rate.

MEDIFAST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) Quarters and Years Ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (in thousands, except per share amounts & dividend data)





Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31,



2019

2018

2019

2018

























Revenue

$ 170,632

$ 145,844

$ 713,672

$ 501,003 Cost of sales



42,564



36,753



176,814



121,104 Gross profit



128,068



109,091



536,858



379,899

























Selling, general, and administrative



109,361



89,288



445,819



310,836

























Income from operations



18,707



19,803



91,039



69,063

























Other income























Interest income, net



234



366



1,295



1,306 Other income



40



1



29



179





274



367



1,324



1,485

























Income from operations before income taxes



18,981



20,170



92,363



70,548

























Provision for income taxes



(900)



4,517



14,447



14,759

























Net income

$ 19,881

$ 15,653

$ 77,916

$ 55,789

























Earnings per share - basic

$ 1.71

$ 1.32

$ 6.62

$ 4.67

























Earnings per share - diluted

$ 1.66

$ 1.30

$ 6.43

$ 4.62

























Weighted average shares outstanding -























Basic



11,617



11,894



11,771



11,947 Diluted



11,947



12,014



12,117



12,079

























Cash dividends declared per share

$ 1.13

$ 0.75

$ 3.38

$ 2.19

MEDIFAST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) As of December 31, 2019 and 2018 (in thousands, except par value)









2019



2018



















ASSETS

Current Assets















Cash and cash equivalents



$ 76,974

$ 81,364

Accounts receivable - net of doubtful accounts of $235 and $394 at















December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively





1,437



1,011

Inventory





48,771



38,888

Investment securities





15,704



19,670

Income taxes, prepaid





5,169



-

Prepaid expenses and other current assets





6,096



4,586

Total current assets





154,151



145,519



















Property, plant and equipment - net of accumulated depreciation





26,039



19,747

Right-of-use assets





12,803



-

Other assets





353



1,183

Deferred tax assets





1,307



2,980





































TOTAL ASSETS



$ 194,653

$ 169,429



















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current Liabilities















Accounts payable and accrued expenses



$ 76,220

$ 60,323

Current lease obligations





3,168



-

Total current liabilities





79,388



60,323



















Lease obligations, less current lease obligations





10,433



-

Total liabilities





89,821



60,323



















Stockholders' Equity















Common stock, par value $.001 per share: 20,000 shares authorized;















12,272 and 12,117 issued and 11,764 and 11,868 outstanding















at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively





12



12

Additional paid-in capital





-



8,802

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)





25



(173)

Retained earnings





168,788



131,344

Less: Treasury stock at cost, 489 and 193 shares at December 31,















2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively





(63,993)



(30,879)

Total stockholders' equity





104,832



109,106



















TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



$ 194,653

$ 169,429



