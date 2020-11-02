Medifast, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

BALTIMORE, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medifast, Inc. (NYSE: MED), the company behind one of the fastest-growing health and wellness communities, OPTAVIA®, today reported results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Third Quarter 2020 Highlights Compared to Prior-Year Period

Revenue increased 42.8% to $271.5 million

30.7% growth in active earning OPTA VIA Coaches to a record level of 42,100

VIA Coaches to a record level of 42,100 Revenue per active earning OPTA VIA Coach increased 8.2% over the second quarter to $6,329

VIA Coach increased 8.2% over the second quarter to Net income increased 116.7% to $34.5 million

Earnings per diluted share ("EPS") of $2.91 , an increase of 120.5%

"Our business continues to go from strength to strength, with high levels of client demand and engagement among independent OPTAVIA Coaches, accelerated growth and record levels of active earning Coaches," said Dan Chard, Chief Executive Officer of Medifast. "Our programming efforts this year, along with enhancements to our organization, have given us a foundation for significant progress during the quarter. We continue to make investments to enhance our infrastructure to support our strong growth trajectory. We believe we are well positioned to capitalize on the ever-increasing focus on health and wellness across the United States and around the world. Our comprehensive solution is resonating with Coaches and Clients everywhere, and we will continue to focus on providing our Clients with the ability to achieve lifelong transformation one healthy habit at a time."

"While the COVID-19 pandemic continues to deliver challenges and obstacles to consumer-facing businesses, our entire organization as well as our dedicated Coaches have successfully adapted to the new dynamics. We remain highly confident in our ability to deliver long-term growth to all of our valued stakeholders."

Third Quarter 2020 Results

Third quarter revenue increased 42.8% to $271.5 million from revenue of $190.1 million for the third quarter of 2019. OPTAVIA-branded products represented 83.0% of consumable units sold for the third quarter compared to 78.0% for the same period a year ago.

The total number of active earning OPTAVIA Coaches increased 30.7% to 42,100, compared to 32,200 for the third quarter of 2019. The average revenue per active earning OPTAVIA Coach was $6,329 compared to $5,715 for the third quarter last year.

Gross profit increased 42.7% to $204.0 million from $142.9 million for the third quarter of 2019. The Company's gross profit as a percentage of revenue was 75.2% consistent with the third quarter of 2019.

Selling, general and administrative expenses ("SG&A") increased $36.8 million to $159.5 million compared to $122.7 million for the third quarter of 2019, primarily due to higher OPTAVIA commission expense as a result of growth in OPTAVIA sales and increased salaries and benefits related expenses partially offset by a decrease in sales and marketing expenses. SG&A as a percentage of revenue decreased 580 basis points year-over-year to 58.7% of revenue.

Income from operations increased $24.3 million to $44.6 million from $20.3 million in the prior-year period primarily as a result of increased gross profit partially offset by increased SG&A. Income from operations as a percentage of revenue was 16.4% for the quarter, an increase of 570 basis points from the year-ago period.

The effective tax rate was 22.8% for the third quarter of 2020 compared to 22.7% in the year-ago period. The slight increase in the effective tax rate was primarily driven by an increase in state income tax rate and a decrease in tax benefit of stock compensation, partially offset by an increase in research and development tax credit and a decrease in meals and entertainment.

Third quarter net income was $34.5 million, or $2.91 per diluted share, based on approximately 11.9 million shares outstanding. Third quarter 2019 net income was $15.9 million, or $1.32 per diluted share, based on approximately 12.1 million shares outstanding.

Balance Sheet

The Company's balance sheet remains strong with cash, cash equivalents, and investment securities of $169.9 million as of September 30, 2020 compared to $92.7 million at December 31, 2019. The Company remains free of interest-bearing debt.

The Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $13.4 million, or $1.13 per share that is payable on November 6, 2020. There are approximately 2,323,000 shares of common stock remaining under the Company's share repurchase program. Medifast expects to maintain a program of paying dividends on a quarterly basis and intends to utilize its share repurchase program as opportunities arise.

Conference Call Information

The conference call is scheduled for today, Monday, November 2, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. ET. The call will be broadcast live over the Internet hosted at the Investor Relations section of Medifast's website at www.MedifastInc.com or directly at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1029/38071, and will be archived online through November 16, 2020. In addition, listeners may dial (855) 560-2579.

A telephonic playback will be available from 6:30 p.m. ET, November 2, 2020, through November 9, 2020. Participants can dial (877) 344-7529 to hear the playback and enter passcode 10148840.

About Medifast®:

Medifast (NYSE: MED) is the company behind one of the fastest-growing health and wellness communities, OPTAVIA®, which offers Lifelong Transformation, One Healthy Habit at a Time®. Based on nearly 40 years of experience, Medifast has redefined direct selling by combining the best aspects of the model. Its community of thousands of independent OPTAVIA Coaches teach Clients to develop holistic healthy habits through products and clinically proven plans, the Habits of Health® Transformational System and comprehensive support from a community of like-minded people. In 2019, Medifast expanded the OPTAVIA movement globally, beginning with the Asia-Pacific region. Medifast is traded on the New York Stock Exchange and was named to Fortune's 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list in 2019 and Forbes' 100 Most Trustworthy Companies in America List in 2016 and 2017. For more information, visit www.MedifastInc.com or www.OPTAVIA.com.

MED-F

Forward Looking Statements

Please Note: This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by use of phrases or terminology such as "intend," "anticipate," "expects" or other similar words or the negative of such terminology. Similarly, descriptions of Medifast's objectives, strategies, plans, goals or targets contained herein are also considered forward-looking statements. Medifast believes this release should be read in conjunction with all of its filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and cautions its readers that these forward-looking statements are subject to certain events, risks, uncertainties, and other factors. Some of these factors include, among others, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Medifast's results, the severity, length and ultimate impact of COVID-19 on people and economies, Medifast's inability to attract and retain independent OPTAVIA Coaches and Clients, increases in competition, litigation, regulatory changes, and Medifast's planned growth into new domestic and international markets and new channels of distribution. Although Medifast believes that the expectations, statements, and assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cautions readers to always consider all of the risk factors and any other cautionary statements carefully in evaluating each forward-looking statement in this release, as well as those set forth in its latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, for the quarters ended March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020, and other filings filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including its current reports on Form 8-K. All of the forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this release.

MEDIFAST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) (in thousands, except per share amounts & dividend data)





Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,



2020

2019

2020

2019

























Revenue

$ 271,470

$ 190,061

$ 669,930

$ 543,040 Cost of sales



67,434



47,128



171,354



134,250 Gross profit



204,036



142,933



498,576



408,790

























Selling, general, and administrative



159,477



122,671



402,385



336,458

























Income from operations



44,559



20,262



96,191



72,332

























Other income























Interest income, net



44



324



212



1,061 Other income (expense)



30



(3)



12



(11)





74



321



224



1,050

























Income from operations before income taxes



44,633



20,583



96,415



73,382

























Provision for income taxes



10,180



4,681



21,550



15,347

























Net income

$ 34,453

$ 15,902

$ 74,865

$ 58,035

























Earnings per share - basic

$ 2.93

$ 1.36

$ 6.36

$ 4.91

























Earnings per share - diluted

$ 2.91

$ 1.32

$ 6.32

$ 4.77

























Weighted average shares outstanding























Basic



11,766



11,731



11,772



11,823 Diluted



11,857



12,065



11,840



12,174

























Cash dividends declared per share

$ 1.13

$ 0.75

$ 3.39

$ 2.25

MEDIFAST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands, except par value)



















September 30,



December 31,





2020



2019













ASSETS











Current Assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 156,486

$ 76,974 Accounts receivable-net of doubtful accounts of $82 and $235 at











September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively



647



1,437 Inventories



41,736



48,771 Investment securities



13,433



15,704 Income taxes, prepaid



-



5,169 Prepaid expenses and other current assets



5,158



6,096 Total current assets



217,460



154,151













Property, plant and equipment - net of accumulated depreciation



26,828



26,039 Right-of-use assets



11,458



12,803 Other assets



3,002



353 Deferred tax assets



2,042



1,307



























TOTAL ASSETS

$ 260,790

$ 194,653













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











Current Liabilities











Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$ 108,678

$ 76,220 Current lease obligations



3,307



3,168 Total current liabilities



111,985



79,388













Lease obligations, less current lease obligations



8,791



10,433 Total liabilities



120,776



89,821













Stockholders' Equity











Common stock, par value $.001 per share: 20,000 shares authorized;











11,817 and 12,272 issued and 11,768 and 11,764 outstanding











at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively



12



12 Additional paid-in capital



5,135



- Accumulated other comprehensive income



97



25 Retained earnings



139,770



168,788 Less: Treasury stock at cost, 46 and 489 shares at September 30, 2020

and December 31, 2019, respectively



(5,000)



(63,993) Total stockholders' equity



140,014



104,832













TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 260,790

$ 194,653

SOURCE Medifast, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.medifastinc.com

