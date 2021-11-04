Medifast, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

BALTIMORE, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medifast, Inc. (NYSE: MED), the global company behind one of the fastest-growing health and wellness communities, OPTAVIA®, today reported results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Third Quarter 2021 Highlights Compared to the Prior-Year Period

Revenue increased 52.3% to $413.4 million

44.9% growth in active earning OPTA VIA Coaches to a record level of 61,000

VIA Coaches to a record level of 61,000 Revenue per active earning OPTA VIA Coach increased 7.0% to new high of $6,773

VIA Coach increased 7.0% to new high of Net income increased 21.9% to $42.0 million

Earnings per diluted share ("EPS") of $3.56 , an increase of 22.3%

"We saw continued strong momentum during the third quarter, reflecting our ongoing success in offering a differentiated and personalized health and wellness program to a growing community of clients across the United States and Asia Pacific." said Dan Chard, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Medifast. "We have more active earning OPTAVIA Coaches than at any point in our history and they continue to support more clients than ever before. Our business remains on track to take advantage of the growth opportunity that lies ahead, as we develop unique digital tools to support our Coach-driven program that guides OPTAVIA clients on their health and wellness journey. Our clinically proven plans and scientifically designed products remain in high demand, and the powerful platform we have built puts us in a strong position for sustained long-term success."

Third Quarter 2021 Results

Third quarter revenue increased 52.3% to $413.4 million from revenue of $271.5 million for the third quarter of 2020. The total number of active earning OPTAVIA Coaches increased 44.9% to 61,000 compared to 42,100 for the third quarter of 2020. The average revenue per active earning OPTAVIA Coach was $6,773 compared to $6,329 for the third quarter last year, an increase of 7.0%.

Gross profit increased 50.5% to $307.1 million from $204.0 million for the third quarter of 2020. The increase in gross profit was primarily attributable to higher revenue partially offset by increased cost of sales. The Company's gross profit as a percentage of revenue was 74.3% compared to 75.2% in the third quarter of 2020. The decrease in gross profit as a percentage of revenue was primarily attributable to promotional activity and higher product and shipping costs resulting from inflation in raw ingredient, freight and labor costs.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses ("SG&A") increased 57.9% to $251.9 million compared to $159.5 million for the third quarter of 2020, primarily due to higher OPTAVIA commission expense, increased salaries and benefit costs, incremental consulting costs related to information technology, increased credit card fees due to higher sales, as well as costs for the annual convention. As the OPTAVIA convention in July 2020 was a virtual event in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the costs were significantly lower. SG&A as a percentage of revenue increased 220 basis points year-over-year to 60.9% of revenue, as compared to 58.7% for the third quarter of 2020.

Income from operations increased 23.8% to $55.2 million from $44.6 million in the prior-year period. As a percentage of revenue, income from operations was 13.3% for the third quarter compared to 16.4% in the prior-year period.

The effective tax rate was 23.9% for the third quarter of 2021 compared to 22.8% in the prior-year period. The increase in the effective tax rate was primarily driven by an increase in the state income tax rate and limitations on the deductibility of officer compensation along with the tax benefit of stock compensation.

In the third quarter of 2021, net income was $42.0 million, or $3.56 per diluted share, based on approximately 11.8 million shares of common stock outstanding. In the third quarter of 2020, net income was $34.5 million, or $2.91 per diluted share, based on approximately 11.9 million shares of common stock outstanding.

Balance Sheet

The Company's balance sheet remains strong with cash, cash equivalents and investment securities of $159.9 million as of September 30, 2021 compared to $174.5 million at December 31, 2020.

On September 9, 2021, the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $16.6 million, or $1.42 per share, to be paid on November 8, 2021 to stockholders of record as of September 21, 2021. Also during the third quarter of 2021, the Company used $26.3 million to repurchase shares of common stock. There are approximately 2.1 million shares remaining under the Company's stock repurchase program as of September 30, 2021.

Outlook

The Company expects full-year 2021 revenue to be in the range of $1.51 billion to $1.53 billion and full-year 2021 EPS to be in the range of $13.27 to $13.96. The full-year 2021 earnings guidance assumes a 23.25% to 24.25% effective tax rate.

Conference Call Information

The conference call is scheduled for today, Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET. The call will be broadcast live over the Internet hosted at the Investor Relations section of Medifast's website at www.MedifastInc.com or directly at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1029/42930, and will be archived online through November 11, 2021. In addition, listeners may dial (855) 560-2579.

A telephonic playback will be available from 6:30 p.m. ET, November 4, 2021, through November 11, 2021. Participants can dial (877) 344-7529 to hear the playback and enter passcode 10160327.

About Medifast:

Medifast (NYSE: MED) is the global company behind one of the fastest-growing health and wellness communities, OPTAVIA®, which offers scientifically developed products, clinically proven plans and the support of Coaches and a Community to help Clients achieve Lifelong Transformation, One Healthy Habit at a Time®. Based on more than 40 years of experience, Medifast has redefined direct selling by combining the best aspects of the model. Its community of independent OPTAVIA Coaches has impacted 2 million lives and teaches Clients how to develop holistic healthy habits through the proprietary Habits of Health® Transformational System. Medifast is traded on the New York Stock Exchange and ranked second on FORTUNE's 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list in 2020. The company was also named to Forbes' 100 Most Trustworthy Companies in America list in 2017. For more information, visit MedifastInc.com or OPTAVIA.com and follow @Medifast on Twitter.

MED-F

Forward Looking Statements

Please Note: This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by use of phrases or terminology such as "intend," "anticipate," "expects" or other similar words or the negative of such terminology. Similarly, descriptions of Medifast's objectives, strategies, plans, goals or targets contained herein are also considered forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the current expectations of the management of Medifast and are subject to certain events, risks, uncertainties and other factors. Some of these factors include, among others, risks associated with Medifast's direct-to-consumer business model, the impact of rapid growth on Medifast's systems, disruptions in Medifast's supply chain, Medifast's inability to continue to develop new services and products, effectiveness of Medifast's advertising and marketing programs, including use of social media by independent OPTAVIA Coaches, Medifast's inability to maintain and grow the network of independent OPTAVIA Coaches, the departure of one or more key personnel, Medifast's inability to protect against online security risks, to protect its brand, to protect against product liability claims, Medifast's planned growth into domestic and international markets, adverse publicity associated with Medifast's products, Medifast's inability to continue declaring dividends, fluctuations of Medifast's common stock market price, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Medifast's results, the severity, length and ultimate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on people and economies, increases in competition, litigation, consequences of other geopolitical events, natural disasters, acts of war, or climate change, activist investors, regulatory changes, market conditions and resulting impact on consumer spending, and a failure of internal control over financial reporting. Although Medifast believes that the expectations, statements and assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cautions readers to always consider all of the risk factors and any other cautionary statements carefully in evaluating each forward-looking statement in this release, as well as those set forth in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and other filings filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including its current reports on Form 8-K. All of the forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this release.

MEDIFAST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) (U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share amounts & dividend data)















Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020























Revenue $ 413,395

$ 271,470

$ 1,148,253

$ 669,930 Cost of sales

106,338



67,434



298,942



171,354 Gross profit

307,057



204,036



849,311



498,576























Selling, general, and administrative

251,886



159,477



679,907



402,385























Income from operations

55,171



44,559



169,404



96,191























Other income (expense)





















Interest (expense) income

(94)



44



(138)



212 Other income

115



30



112



12



21



74

(26)



224





















Income from operations before income taxes

55,192



44,633



169,378



96,415























Provision for income taxes

13,210



10,180



39,370



21,550























Net income $ 41,982

$ 34,453

$ 130,008

$ 74,865























Earnings per share - basic $ 3.59

$ 2.93

$ 11.07

$ 6.36























Earnings per share - diluted $ 3.56

$ 2.91

$ 10.98

$ 6.32























Weighted average shares outstanding





















Basic

11,692



11,766



11,739



11,772 Diluted

11,785



11,857



11,840



11,840























Cash dividends declared per share $ 1.42

$ 1.13

$ 4.26

$ 3.39

MEDIFAST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (U.S. dollars in thousands, except par value)













September 30,

December 31,

2021

2020











ASSETS Current Assets









Cash and cash equivalents $ 154,516

$ 163,723 Inventories

129,614



53,392 Investment securities

5,379



10,752 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

11,541



6,447 Total current assets

301,050



234,314











Property, plant and equipment - net of accumulated depreciation

46,451



27,633 Right-of-use assets

16,736



10,508 Other assets

6,439



2,937 Deferred tax assets

692



692























TOTAL ASSETS $ 371,368

$ 276,084











LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities









Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 155,506

$ 107,677 Current lease obligations

5,402



3,673 Total current liabilities

160,908



111,350











Lease obligations, net of current lease obligations

14,221



7,488 Total liabilities

175,129



118,838











Stockholders' Equity









Common stock, par value $.001 per share: 20,000 shares authorized;







11,618 and 11,822 issued and 11,616 and 11,772 outstanding









at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively

12



12 Additional paid-in capital

12,950



7,842 Accumulated other comprehensive income

122



41 Retained earnings

183,155



154,351 Less: treasury stock at cost, 0 and 46 shares at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively -



(5,000) Total stockholders' equity

196,239



157,246











TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 371,368

$ 276,084

SOURCE Medifast, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.MedifastInc.com

