Medifast, Inc. Ranks Number Two on FORTUNE's Annual 100 Fastest-Growing Companies List

FORTUNE's 2020 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list measures and ranks corporations by revenue growth rate, EPS growth rate and three-year annualized total return for the period ending June 30, 2020. The publication positions the list as an indicator of forces driving the global economy.

As the second fastest-growing company overall, Medifast ranks among other industry leaders such as Netflix, Etsy and Amazon.com. The company ranked number one within the Healthcare sector and exclusively owned the Health and Wellness industry category.

"We are honored to have been named by FORTUNE as the second fastest-growing public company in 2020. At a time when consumers are prioritizing their health and demanding a better solution, OPTAVIA's unique, holistic approach is resonating," said Dan Chard, Chief Executive Officer of Medifast. "We are determined to offer the world lifelong transformation, one healthy habit at a time and this recognition shows that we are well on our way."

This current recognition follows Medifast's position on the 2019 list, where the company was ranked number 34. FORTUNE Magazine's full 2020 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list is available here.

Medifast will announce financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 on Monday, November 2, 2020, after market close. The conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET. The call will be broadcast live on the Investor Relations section of Medifast's website at www.MedifastInc.com, and will be archived through November 16, 2020. In addition, listeners may dial (855) 560-2579.

From FORTUNE. © 2020 FORTUNE Media IP Limited All rights reserved. Used under license. FORTUNE and FORTUNE Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of, Medifast Inc." FORTUNE is a registered trademark of FORTUNE Media IP Limited and is used under license" and if not registered, same notice but without the word "registered".

About Medifast:

Medifast (NYSE: MED) is the company behind one of the fastest-growing health and wellness communities, OPTAVIA®, which offers Lifelong Transformation, One Healthy Habit at a Time®. Based on nearly 40 years of experience, Medifast has redefined direct selling by combining the best aspects of the model. Its community of thousands of independent OPTAVIA Coaches teach Clients to develop holistic healthy habits through products and clinically proven plans, the Habits of Health® Transformational System and comprehensive support from a community of like-minded people. In 2019, Medifast expanded the OPTAVIA movement globally, beginning with the Asia-Pacific region. Medifast is traded on the New York Stock Exchange and was named to FORTUNE's 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list in 2019 and Forbes' 100 Most Trustworthy Companies in America list in 2016 and 2017. For more information, visit www.MedifastInc.com or www.OPTAVIA.com.

SOURCE Medifast, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.medifastinc.com

