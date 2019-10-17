Medifast, Inc. to Announce Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2019

BALTIMORE, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medifast, Inc. (NYSE: MED), a leading manufacturer and distributor of clinically proven programs and healthy living products, will announce financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019 on Thursday, November 7, 2019, after market close. The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results with additional comments and details. Participants from the Company will be Dan Chard, Chief Executive Officer, and Tim Robinson, Chief Financial Officer.

The conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET on November 7, 2019. The call will be broadcast live over the Internet hosted at the Investor Relations section of Medifast's website at www.MedifastInc.com, and will be archived online through November 21, 2019. In addition, listeners may dial (855) 560-2579.

A telephonic playback will be available from 6:30 p.m. ET, November 7, 2019, through November 14, 2019. Participants can dial (877) 344-7529 to hear the playback and enter passcode 10136179.

