Medifast, Inc. to Participate in the Baird 2019 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

BALTIMORE, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medifast, Inc. (NYSE: MED), a leading manufacturer and distributor of clinically proven programs and healthy living products, announced today that Dan Chard, Chief Executive Officer, and Tim Robinson, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Baird 2019 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on Thursday, June 6, 2019 in New York, NY.

The presentation is scheduled to begin at 3:10 p.m. ET. The presentation will be broadcast live over the Internet hosted at the Investor Relations section of Medifast's website at www.MedifastInc.com, and will be archived online through Thursday, June 20, 2019.

About Medifast®:

Medifast (NYSE: MED) is a leading manufacturer and distributor of clinically proven, healthy living products and programs. The brand has been recommended by more than 20,000 doctors since its founding. Its integrated coach model leverages nearly 40 years of experience from medical, franchise, e-commerce, and direct selling channels. Medifast and its community of independent OPTAVIA Coaches embrace the future of wellness with a shared vision to offer the world lifelong transformation, one healthy habit at a time™. OPTAVIA® is represented by a community of OPTAVIA Coaches who teach Clients healthy habits, while offering support and guidance on their transformation journey. In 2018, Medifast announced it will expand into the Asia-Pacific markets of Hong Kong and Singapore in 2019 with its integrated coach model. Medifast is traded on the New York Stock Exchange and was named to Forbes' 100 Most Trustworthy Companies in America List in 2016 and 2017. For more information, visit www.MedifastInc.com or www.OPTAVIA.com.

MED-F

SOURCE Medifast, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.MedifastInc.com

