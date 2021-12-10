Medifast Named to FORTUNE’s 2021 Fastest-Growing Companies List

BALTIMORE, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medifast (NYSE: MED), the global company behind one of the fastest-growing health and wellness communities, OPTAVIA ®, today announced that it was named to FORTUNE Magazine's list of the top 100 Fastest-Growing Companies for a third straight year . Medifast ranked number 22 and is the only health and wellness company included on the highly regarded list.

FORTUNE's annual list ranks the top performing, publicly traded companies. Rankings are determined by revenue growth rate, EPS (earnings per share) growth rate, and three-year annualized total return for the period ending June 30, 2021, with overall rankings based on the sum of the three rankings.

"We've achieved tremendous growth and built OPTAVIA into a $1 billion brand that has impacted the lives of more than 2 million people and counting. This is all thanks to our incredible team members and OPTAVIA Community," said Dan Chard, Chairman and CEO of Medifast. "We're honored to be recognized by FORTUNE and once again included on the publication's prestigious list of fastest-growing companies."

This year's recognition follows Medifast's inclusion in the 2020 list, when the company also exclusively owned the health and wellness industry category.

FORTUNE Magazine's full 2021 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list is available here .

About Medifast®:

Medifast (NYSE: MED) is the global company behind one of the fastest-growing health and wellness communities, OPTAVIA ®, which offers scientifically developed products, clinically proven plans and the support of Coaches and a Community to help Clients achieve Lifelong Transformation, One Healthy Habit at a Time®. Based on more than 40 years of experience, Medifast has redefined direct selling by combining the best aspects of the model. Its community of independent OPTAVIA Coaches has impacted more than 2 million lives and teaches Clients how to develop holistic healthy habits through the proprietary Habits of Health® Transformational System. Medifast was recognized in 2020 and 2021 as one of FORTUNE's 100 Fastest-Growing Companies and was named to Forbes' 100 Most Trustworthy Companies in America list in 2017. For more information, visit MedifastInc.com or OPTAVIA.com and follow @Medifast on Twitter.

