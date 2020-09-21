Medifast Names Lauren Walker as Executive Vice President, Supply Chain Operations

"Over the last few years, Medifast has proven ourselves a leader in the health and wellness industry," said Chard. "As we enter our next phase of growth, Lauren brings new capabilities and experience in manufacturing, logistics, new market development and packaging. I'm confident she will help drive operational excellence throughout our supply chain organization, further enhancing the Coach and Client experience."

Before joining Medifast, Ms. Walker served as Chief Supply Chain Officer at Young Living Essential Oils, where she oversaw the company's integrated supply chain as well as engineering, enterprise project management and new market expansion. Prior to Young Living Essential Oils, Ms. Walker held several roles with Amway Corporation, most recently serving as Vice President, Manufacturing & Technical Support Organization. She has also held various positions at industry leading companies including Office of Church & Dwight, Actavis (Alpharma) Pharmaceutical Group, Johnson & Johnson and Procter & Gamble. Ms. Walker is a recipient of the Utah Business Living Color Award and was recently named Woman of the Year by Impact Magazine.

"I have followed Medifast for some time, taking note as the company built a robust and vibrant community, and delivered clinically proven plans and scientifically developed products – all of which has allowed them to support a growing number of Coaches and Clients," said Walker. "I'm excited to join this fast-paced company and work alongside a talented leadership team to enhance Medifast's supply chain operations, and continue to impact more lives."

About Medifast:

Medifast (NYSE: MED) is the company behind one of the fastest-growing health and wellness communities, OPTAVIA®, which offers Lifelong Transformation, One Healthy Habit at a Time®. Based on nearly 40 years of experience, Medifast has redefined direct selling by combining the best aspects of the model. Its community of thousands of independent OPTAVIA Coaches teach Clients to develop holistic healthy habits through products and clinically proven plans, the Habits of Health® Transformational System and comprehensive support from a community of like-minded people. In 2019, Medifast expanded the OPTAVIA movement globally, beginning with the Asia-Pacific region. Medifast is traded on the New York Stock Exchange and was named to Fortune's 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list in 2019 and Forbes' 100 Most Trustworthy Companies in America list in 2016 and 2017. For more information, visit www.MedifastInc.com or www.OPTAVIA.com.

