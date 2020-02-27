Medifast to Ring Opening Bell at the New York Stock Exchange

BALTIMORE, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medifast (NYSE: MED), the company behind one of the fastest-growing health and wellness communities, OPTAVIA®, today announced it will ring The Opening Bell® at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on March 2, 2020, in celebration of its strong 2019 revenue and earnings results. To honor the occasion, Medifast Chief Executive Officer Dan Chard will be joined by Mike MacDonald, Chairman of the Board, Dr. Wayne Scott Andersen, Co-founder of OPTAVIA and Independent OPTAVIA Coach, members of the executive team and other independent OPTAVIA Coaches.

"This past year marked a transformative year for Medifast. We are pleased with our strong growth in revenue and active earning Coaches, which has enabled us to impact more lives than ever before," said Chard. "This success was powered by our OPTAVIA Coach Community, whose passion and dedication fuels Client's success. We have more than 31,000 Coaches and are thrilled several members from that Community will join us in this celebratory moment at the New York Stock Exchange."

The Opening Bell will ring at 9:30 a.m. ET and can be viewed live on the NYSE's website at www.nyse.com/bell. Photos and videos of the bell ringing will be available via Twitter @Medifast and @NYSE.

About Medifast:

Medifast (NYSE: MED) is the company behind one of the fastest-growing health and wellness communities, OPTAVIA®, which offers Lifelong Transformation, One Healthy Habit at a Time®. Based on nearly 40 years of experience, Medifast has redefined direct selling by combining the best aspects of the model. Its community of thousands of independent OPTAVIA Coaches teach Clients to develop holistic healthy habits through products and clinically proven plans, the Habits of Health® Transformational System and comprehensive support from a community of like-minded people. In 2019, Medifast expanded the OPTAVIA movement globally, beginning with the Asia-Pacific region. Medifast is traded on the New York Stock Exchange and was named to Fortune's 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list in 2019 and Forbes' 100 Most Trustworthy Companies in America list in 2016 and 2017. For more information, visit www.MedifastInc.com or www.OPTAVIA.com.

