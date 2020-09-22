MediFind Announced as Vesalius Innovation and Sierra Ventures Finalist

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MediFind , an advanced platform that uses artificial intelligence to help patients make more informed health decisions, today announced it has been recognized as a finalist for the Vesalius Innovation Award . This honor is one of a string of recent awards featuring MediFind – the company was also recently selected as a Top 25 startup by Sierra Ventures in partnership with Startup 50 .

2020 marks the inaugural year for the Vesalius Innovation Award, created by Karger Publishers , a worldwide publisher of scientific and medical content based in Basel, Switzerland. As one of the oldest and most respected publishers in the field, Karger Publishers launched the program to honor startups in the field of modern publishing with a focus on Health Sciences.

The award takes its name from surgeon Andreas Vesalius, who not only revolutionized anatomy when he published "De humanis corporis fabrica" in 1543, but laid the foundation for an entirely new view of the human body for many generations to come. Today, health sciences publishing is ready for a new revolution. The movement towards open research and the increased use of digital technologies in healthcare are fundamentally changing the way researchers, doctors and patients create and consume knowledge.

The Startup50 Guest Challenge focuses on landing customers in a tough economy with finalists selected based on business and customer acquisition strategies. The 25 finalists will pitch how they plan to become a major player in their market with the winners presenting to the prominent Sierra Ventures CXO Advisory Board.

MediFind is proud to be honored as a finalist for these awards, selected for its ability to leverage a patented AI-based methodology coupled with a team of medical experts to identify the top global physicians and summarize the latest treatment advances for thousands of health conditions, including the most complex, life-threatening, and rare diseases.

"Medical science is advancing daily, and there are so many options and new treatments available, including thousands of clinical trials," said Patrick Howie, CEO and founder of MediFind. "With well over one million new research advances published every year, what's needed now is a better way to synthesize and apply all of this important information, making it actionable for the patients and doctors on the front lines of medical care."

These recent awards recognize the advances in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing that underpin the MediFind platform and make it possible for patients and their families to find better care, faster.

About MediFind

Founded on Rare Disease Day in 2020, MediFind is a proprietary technology platform that uses big data to help connect patients to the right care team and treatment protocols faster, improving their chances of optimal health outcomes. With a searchable database powered by advanced machine learning and algorithms, MediFind makes it easy for people facing the most challenging health conditions to locate top doctors, review the latest research and learn about clinical trials. Research findings are summarized in plain language so patients can make more informed decisions faster, because when it comes to health, nothing is more valuable than time. Learn more about MediFind at www.medifind.com .

