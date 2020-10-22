MediFind Honors 10 Top Scientists Leading the U.S. COVID-19 response

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MediFind , an advanced technology platform that uses artificial intelligence to help patients make more informed health decisions, today released a report honoring 10 of the top researchers who are significantly advancing science in the fight against COVID-19. Entitled "Beyond Fauci: Meet the Science Superheroes Leading the U.S. COVID-19 Response," the list identifies a set of elite U.S. "coronavirologists" who possess unparalleled knowledge and experience in the disease category.

In honor of ID Week , the largest annual gathering of Infectious Disease Specialists, the report brings due attention and accolades to the significant efforts that often happen out of the public spotlight, but are fundamental to a successful global response to the novel coronavirus. Without these scientists, their teams, and our frontline healthcare and essential workers, progress would be impossible. This report highlights and honors a few of these heroes.

The list of scientists was compiled by MediFind, an advanced platform that identifies leading medical experts and the latest research in order to help patients facing the most complex and challenging diseases make better health decisions. Recently recognized by the Shorty Awards for Best in Artificial Intelligence , MediFind leveraged its expertise in natural language processing and machine learning to uncover the researchers leading the United States' response to COVID-19. MediFind identifies leading experts using world-class models that assess over 2.5 million global doctors based on a range of variables, including research leadership, patient volume, peer standing, and connectedness to other experts.

See the full report, including commentary from the honorees and ways to follow along with their progress at MediFind.com.

This report serves as a companion piece to a recently published analysis from MediFind which found:

Research into COVID-19 and closely-related conditions now represents 23% of all research output Research into nearly every other condition is down, with particularly steep declines in cancer and infectious disease research.

This "crowding-out effect" has serious potential long-term ramifications. Medical research is a cumulative process, and typically, there's a significant time lag between most research and improvements in patient outcomes. Consequently, the diversion of resources to COVID-19 will almost certainly lead to a long-term slowdown in advances for these conditions. Additional coverage of these findings was featured in a series on Contagion Live .

