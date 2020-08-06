MediFind Launches Updated Doctor Finder Search Tool, Using AI to Connect Patients with the Right Care

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MediFind , an advanced platform that uses proprietary artificial intelligence algorithms to connect patients to care, today announced the launch of its updated Doctor Finder tool after a successful round of beta testing. Doctor Finder empowers users to search for doctors who are experts in a patient's specific medical condition and refine these results by location and specialty. The data and technology that power the MediFind search engine are unique: it's the first platform in the world that integrates objective health information from dozens of medical datasets and provides easy-to-understand results — all at no charge.

For people living with a serious medical condition, time is precious. But the number and complexity of the choices they have to make, like selecting a physician and deciding on a course of treatment, can be overwhelming. Making the wrong choice can delay life-saving care. MediFind can help people find medical experts and options quickly.

"Medical science is advancing daily, and there are so many options and new treatments available, including thousands of clinical trials," said Patrick Howie, CEO and founder of MediFind. "Even experts don't always agree on a care plan, so patients and their families need a resource to help them understand what's available. With MediFind's simple search, they can find doctors, access expert information about their symptoms and locate facilities offering the latest treatment, all in one place."

Howie understands the need for fast access to information on complex health conditions firsthand. He created the site after losing his brother to a rare form of cancer several years ago. The family spent hundreds of hours researching doctors and treatments, but it took months to find a surgeon with the right expertise and a year to identify novel treatment options. With MediFind, patients can now connect to experts and receive care significantly more quickly.

The platform also provides research summaries and information on clinical trials in plain language, using advanced analytics to locate relevant data from the hundreds of thousands of research reports, presentations and clinical trial results that are published each year. Medical knowledge is growing at a rapid pace, making it a challenge even for doctors who specialize in a related field to keep up. Now patients can quickly access curated summaries to help them make more informed decisions.

Doctor Finder is available now on the platform. To further the impact of its technology and augment the efforts of organizations on the front lines of medical care, MediFind has also launched a new Doctor Finder widget — a portable version of the search engine. This enables patient advocacy and medical support groups to embed the search function on their own sites to help their communities find physicians who specialize in specific conditions without leaving their own sites.

MediFind plans to refine other search functions currently available on the platform that will allow users to find up-to-date information tailored to their health condition and associated medical specialties, e.g., oncology, neurology, gastroenterology, etc. Additionally, a Second Opinion Finder function will be released soon, with unique features that provide information to confirm a diagnosis or get additional treatment options. To learn more about MediFind, please visit www.medifind.com .

Founded on Rare Disease Day in 2020, MediFind is a proprietary technology platform that uses big data to help connect patients to the right care team and treatment protocols faster, improving their chances of optimal health outcomes. With a searchable database powered by advanced machine learning and algorithms, MediFind makes it easy for people to locate top doctors, review the latest research and learn about clinical trials for all types of health conditions, including rare, chronic and widespread health issues. Research findings are summarized in plain language so patients can make more informed decisions faster, because when it comes to health, nothing is more valuable than time. Learn more about MediFind at www.medifind.com .

