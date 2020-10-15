MediFind Selected as Finalist for Best in Artificial Intelligence in the Shorty Social Good Awards

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MediFind, an advanced platform that uses artificial intelligence to help patients make more informed health decisions, today announced it has been selected as a Shorty Social Good Award Finalist for Best in Artificial Intelligence. This award honors the most creative and effective use of artificial intelligence tools to support a social good program, initiative or social good goal.

MediFind was selected based on its use of AI and machine learning to help people facing serious, complex and rare diseases find better care, faster. The platform enables patients and their families to explore symptoms and find experts, second opinions, clinical trials and the latest research for thousands of health conditions – all in one place. By leveraging a proprietary combination of artificial intelligence and medical experts, MediFind evaluates over 2.5 million global physicians and analyzes over 100,000 research articles each month, using information from dozens of disparate datasets.

This is the latest in a streak of recognitions for the company, also being shortlisted for the Vesalius Innovation Award from Karger Publishers, Reuter's Pharma Awards USA for Most Valuable Service or Digital Therapy and Sierra Ventures/Startup50 Top 25 Startups.

The Shorty Social Good Awards honor the social initiative brands, agencies and nonprofits that are working to make our world a better place. While the Shorty Awards have long honored the best of social media and digital, these awards include efforts made by organizations to improve sustainability and diversity internally, foster globally minded business partnerships and increase employee community and civic engagement.

Finalists were selected by members of the Real Time Academy of Short Form Arts & Sciences, comprised of luminaries from advertising, media, entertainment and technology. The group includes Ogilvy Vice President of Social Change Kate Hull Fliflet, Owner and CEO at Black Girls Run Jay Ell Alexander, Director of Social Impact at MTV, VH1 and Logo Maxwell Zorick, Founder and CEO at The Phluid Project Rob Smith and more. Social Good Award winners will be announced and honored at a digital ceremony on Thursday, November 19th, in New York City.

MediFind is honored to be in the company of the other Best in Artificial Intelligence finalists, including IBM, Goodwill and Hypergiant Industries. The full list of honorees can also be viewed at AdWeek.

ABOUT MEDIFIND

Founded on Rare Disease Day in 2020, MediFind is a proprietary technology platform that uses big data to help connect patients to the right care team and treatment protocols faster, improving their chances of optimal health outcomes. With a searchable database powered by advanced machine learning and algorithms, MediFind makes it easy for people facing the most challenging health conditions to locate top doctors, review the latest research and learn about clinical trials. Research findings are summarized in plain language so patients can make more informed decisions faster, because when it comes to health, nothing is more valuable than time. Learn more about MediFind at www.medifind.com.

ABOUT THE SHORTY SOCIAL GOOD AWARDS

The Shorty Social Good Awards are presented by the Shorty Awards and produced by Sawhorse Media, a New York-based technology company. Sawhorse also created and runs Muck Rack, the leading network to connect with journalists on social media.

