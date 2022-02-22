Medigate Selected by American Hospital Association as Preferred Cybersecurity Service Provider

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medigate by Claroty, healthcare's leading clinical device data security and integration platform, today announced its selection by the American Hospital Association (AHA) as its cybersecurity services provider for its Medical Device Visibility, Security, and Management services in the AHA Preferred Cybersecurity Provider (APCP) Program.

As cyberattacks quickly rise in the U.S., hospital executives and staff are becoming acutely aware of the need to bolster their cybersecurity efforts. In 2020 alone, over 500 healthcare providers were victims of ransomware attacks. Fueled by COVID-19 unpredictability, ransomware evolved into an advanced threat to organizations across all industries, with healthcare topping the list.

With this newly formed relationship and the trust of AHA, Medigate will continue to protect hospitals from the increasing number of cyber threats, including ransomware. This announcement comes just a few weeks after Claroty , a security company for cyber-physical systems (CPS) across industrial, healthcare, and enterprise environments, completed its acquisition of Medigate.

As an APCP participant, Medigate will be able to support AHA members with a cybersecurity solution aimed at eliminating vulnerabilities posed by the medical (IoMT) and non-medical (IoT) devices connecting to hospital networks. Medigate's strategic approach bolsters a hospital's cybersecurity defenses through visibility and insight to secure their expanded networks, data, and patients from credible threats in real-time.

"AHA's preferred cyber providers help set the standard among hospital-specific security providers. This recognition and verified trust is something we've always strived to achieve here at Medigate," said Jonathan Langer, COO of Claroty and co-founder of Medigate. "We went through a rigorous evaluation process with AHA and are delighted to have been selected as a preferred service provider for our Medical Device Visibility, Security, and Management. Medigate is dedicated to protecting every clinical network from cyberattacks and is pleased to be able to bring this protection to AHA members."

"During this pandemic, hospitals are increasingly becoming victims of strategic and well-organized cyberattacks, which create enterprise-wide risk affecting both patient care and the financial stability of an organization," said John Riggi, National Advisor for Cybersecurity and Risk at the AHA. "The AHA developed the APCP as part of our continued commitment to support our members as they develop and implement their cybersecurity strategies and identify trusted providers to help them prepare for and prevent such cyberattacks. Medigate's dedication to protecting HDOs from attacks is one of the reasons why the AHA can confidently recommend that our hospitals and health systems can rely on them in their never-ending efforts to defend against sophisticated cyber threats."

To learn more about AHA's selection of Medigate as a preferred cybersecurity provider, click HERE.

About Medigate by Claroty

Medigate, a Claroty company, is the industry's first and leading dedicated Healthcare IoT security platform, enabling healthcare providers to safely deliver connected care. Medigate fuses its deep understanding of medical workflows and proprietary protocols with the reality of today's cybersecurity threats, so hospitals can confidently connect and operate all clinical assets on their network while ensuring patient privacy and safety. To date, Medigate has won more than 40 industry awards, including the 2021 Best in KLAS for Healthcare IoT Security, the SINET Innovator Award, Fast Company's Most Innovative Company Award, and being listed in Forbes' Top 20 IoT Start-Ups to Watch.

Contact:

Hannah Rogers

LEWIS

815-236-8526

[email protected]

SOURCE Medigate by Claroty