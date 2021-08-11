Medigate Wins Seven Awards in 2021, Continues to Advance Healthcare Cybersecurity

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medigate , creator of a healthcare-specific platform that orchestrates and integrates connected device security programs, has been recognized by winning seven industry awards so far in 2021. Medigate's award wins include CRN's Emerging Vendor in the Security category and Channel's Visionary Spotlight Award. Additionally, Cyber Defense Magazine recognized Medigate as winner of its Global InfoSec Award. By protecting a growing number of hospitals throughout the world from ransomware attacks, these awards recognize the value of Medigate's contributions to healthcare's fast paced cybersecurity solution space.

"It's an honor for Medigate to be recognized with these industry awards, and we take it as validation that our solutions are making a demonstrable impact for our customers," said Jonathan Langer, CEO of Medigate. "Having a full understanding of clinical asset workflows and ensuring their security as part of the larger hospital ecosystem has never been more important. With ransomware attacks and other cyberthreats increasing each day, we are proud to provide an essential, clinically-designed solution that drives value and protects the safety of patients."

The seven awards Medigate has won this year honor the company's commitment to keeping healthcare institutions and patients safe from external security threats. They include:

CRN's Emerging Vendor in Security

CRN Partner Program Award Winner

CRN's 10 Coolest IoT Security Companies

Cyber Defense Magazine's Global InfoSec Award

Channel's Visionary Spotlight Award

Golden Gate Best Healthcare Software Solution

2021 Best in KLAS for Healthcare IoT Security

Earlier this year, Medigate was named by KLAS Research as the market's top performing company. The award acknowledges Medigate's dedicated focus on healthcare and its close partnerships with customers. Based on customer interviews and their shared experiences, KLAS Research evaluates the overall performance of each company's products and services assessed in its reports. In addition, it grades vendors based on culture, product effectiveness, customer loyalty and overall operations.

Cyber Defense Magazine and The Channel Company also provided statements as to why Medigate was chosen to receive these awards.

"Medigate embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help stop the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

"The CRN 2021 Emerging Vendors list honors forward-thinking technology suppliers that are redefining IT channel success by focusing on innovative products that help customers overcome the complex and ever-changing IT demands," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "Medigate completes all of these criteria plus more, The Channel Company is happy to recognize such an innovative company."

About Medigate

Medigate's solutions are dedicated to making connected health secure, efficient to manage, and safe for patients. Medigate fuses its knowledge of authorized device operations with the realities of today's cybersecurity threats. With Medigate, hospital networks can safely operate all medical devices on their network, enabling deployment of existing and new devices to patients while ensuring privacy and safety.

