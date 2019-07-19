Mediheal, Korea's #1 Sheet Mask Brand Launches in United States

NEW YORK, July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mediheal, Korea's #1 sheet mask brand1, today officially launched in the US with beauty expert Daniel Martin as Brand Ambassador. Available in more than 30 countries, Mediheal's sold over 1.6 billion sheet masks since its 20091 founding. Renowned for its signature N.M.F. mask and innovative two-step sheet mask model, the brand is celebrated for offering premium quality, highly-effective products at affordable prices.

While Mediheal quietly launched on MedihealUS.com last month, its success in Korea has also attracted major US retailers. Mediheal launched on Walgreens.com, select Walgreens stores and is expected to roll out in 1,200 more by November. Mediheal is also available through SokoGlam.com and an official branded store on Amazon.com.

"As the K-Beauty phenomenon spread globally, many Korean beauty brands rushed to the US market," shared Sunjoo Lee, Mediheal U.S. CEO. "We waited until we understood the market enough to offer the right products and chose distribution partners who embraced our core value - making the most cutting-edge, effective beauty products accessible to all."

"Mediheal turned the sheet mask from a promotional novelty item into its own specialized and advanced skincare product, considered an essential part of anyone's daily routine," shared Kwon Oh-sub, CEO of L&P Cosmetic and founder of Mediheal. "We've shown the industry that sheet masks can become more innovative and can quickly (but effectively) address skin concerns according to an individual's specific needs."

Developed with world-class dermatologists, scientists and estheticians, Mediheal rigorously tests all masks to ensure they contain a distinct combination of the right sheet material paired with the most effective serum in the optimal dosage, enlisting science to effortlessly improve and maintain skin in about 15 minutes. To give consumers peace of mind, Mediheal is the first brand in Korea to use 100% automated manufacturing technology, ensuring a hygienic and worry-free mask experience.

"All of our masks are made from the highest quality ingredients." shared Young Sook Lee, Medheal's Global Head of R&D and Production. "What distinguishes us from the rest of the category is our groundbreaking process. We take extra care in making sure our mask packs are made through rigorous, automated processes so that we can pack the essences, ampoules, and masks into one safe and clean package."

The 20 US items are Mediheal's global best-sellers and range from $1.99 for a single sheet mask to $14.99 for skincare. The full US product list is on MedihealUS.com.

About Mediheal: Mediheal was launched by L&P Cosmetic Co. Ltd in 2009 and quickly became a K-beauty top performer. The company was recently awarded Korea's Presidential Industrial Service Medal for job creation and is consistently noted for its efforts to increase and improve the quality of jobs in South Korea.



1 Source: Mediheal internal sell-in data

