Mediheal's Record-Breaking Performance in Korea Accelerates Its Growth in the U.S. Skincare Market

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As U.S. consumers increasingly turn to K-beauty for science-backed, results-driven skincare, global derma-cosmetic brand Mediheal continues to distinguish itself as a category leader, backed by record-setting sales performance at South Korea's most influential beauty retailer, Olive Young.

It was recently announced that Mediheal was named the No. 1 brand in total sales at Olive Young for a second straight year (2024-2025), topping more than 3,000 brands and becoming the first to achieve this distinction twice since the retailer's founding in 1999. Widely considered the Korean equivalent of Ulta or Sephora, success at Olive Young is a strong indicator of global relevance and long-term consumer trust.

Mediheal earned four major honors at the Olive Young Awards:

No. 1 in the Toner Pad category

Global Trend Best Performer with the Madecassoside Blemish Pad

Global Trend Rising with the Madecassoside Blemish serum

Winner in the Mask category with Madecassoside Essential Sheet Mask

Among the award-winning Olive Young products, Mediheal's Madecassoside Blemish Pad ranked No. 1 in its category for the second consecutive year, and the Madecassoside Blemish Repair serum recorded an 820 percent increase in sales within one year of launch, solidifying madecassoside as a hero ingredient driving global demand.

The brand's momentum also took hold in the U.S. During the Black Friday and Cyber Monday period, Mediheal's Retinol Collagen Eye Patch ranked No. 1 in Amazon's "Movers & Shakers in Beauty & Personal Care" category, a designation that highlights the fastest-rising products based on sharp gains within a 24-hour period.

Since 2009, Mediheal's core product lines, including toner pads, serums and sheet masks, have driven the brand's growth in the U.S. and around the world. To date, Mediheal has sold more than 3.3 billion sheet masks globally, earning the No. 1 mask ranking for 15 consecutive years at Olive Young, along with more than 32 million toner pads sold worldwide. Now available in 36 countries, Mediheal continues to expand its international footprint, including in the U.S., where it is sold through major retail partners such as Ulta Beauty, Target, and Costco, as well as select specialty beauty channels, with additional global retail partnerships currently in the pipeline.

"Success at Olive Young is especially meaningful because it is where consumers discover K-beauty trends first," said Johanna Kim, CEO and Creative Director of Mediheal. "The performance of our madecassoside line validates our product strategy as we look ahead to 2026 and reinforces our focus on scaling proven innovation from Korea to the U.S. and other global markets."

Mediheal's recent achievements are the result of a company-wide brand transformation and organizational restructuring over the past three years, driven by new leadership and a renewed focus on agility. Through this evolution, the brand has strengthened its ability to respond to rapid market changes with innovative product development, data-driven and agile marketing strategies, and a disciplined, strategic approach to distribution. Mediheal remains deeply committed to integrating diverse consumer insights, needs, and real-time feedback into every aspect of its product and brand strategy.

As American retailers and consumers continue to embrace K-Beauty and the category evolves from trend to trusted standard in the U.S., Mediheal's dominance in Korea offers a clear preview of the derma-cosmetic brand's continued expansion and influence with American consumers.

About Mediheal

Founded in 2009, Mediheal is a global derma-cosmetic brand rooted in Korean dermatological science and known for delivering results-driven, accessible skincare solutions. The brand's core product lines include toner pads, serums, sheet masks, eye patches and moisturizers designed to address a wide range of skin concerns through proven ingredients and advanced formulation.

Mediheal is trusted by consumers in 36 countries, and remains focused on professional-grade results for at-home use and a data-driven approach to innovation.

