Medik8 Expands North American Presence with Sephora Launch, Advancing Next Phase of Growth

The British clinical skincare brand will debut on Sephora.com and Sephora.ca August 11 and roll out to 250 U.S. stores and 147 Sephora locations in Canada

LONDON, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Medik8, the British premium clinical skincare brand known for its research-first approach to skin health, today announced a major expansion with Sephora across North America. The brand will debut on Sephora.com in the United States on August 11, with its rollout across 250 four-shelf Sephora gondolas in U.S. stores, offering a full expression of the Medik8 brand, completed by August 21, alongside availability in 147 Sephora locations across Canada. In Canada, the brand will achieve full distribution across all 147 Sephora locations, including dedicated Medik8 gondolas in 75 stores for additional brand visibility.

Medik8 C-Tetra™ Advanced Gel-Serum Medik8 Crystal Retinal

The partnership marks a significant milestone in Medik8's North American growth strategy, expanding access to its clinically proven, science-led skincare for Sephora's increasingly ingredient-savvy client. The company expects North American retail sales to exceed £100 million by 2029 and believes the U.S. has the potential to become one of its top global markets.

"American consumers are more informed than ever about skincare ingredients and increasingly expect clinically proven performance, not marketing promises," said Simon Coble, Chief Executive Officer of Medik8. "That shift aligns directly with how Medik8 has built the brand from day one. Sephora's understanding of its skincare client and unmatched scale make it the ideal partner to bring our research-led approach to a broader audience. Our ambition is to establish Medik8 as one of Sephora's top 10 skincare brands over the next three to five years."

Medik8 also aims to establish Crystal Retinal as its leading franchise in the U.S., mirroring its success across the brand's other global markets. Crystal Retinal is the No. 1 Retinal Serum Worldwide, according to Kline & Company. (Source: independent market research by Kline & Company analysing manufacturer-level retinal serum sales for 2025.) The brand's signature CSA Philosophy, Vitamin C and Sunscreen by day and Vitamin A (also known as Retinal) by night, provides a simple, evidence-based routine designed to address up to 90% of visible skin aging concerns.

"Our clients at Sephora are becoming savvier and more knowledgeable in how they shop skincare to address their individualized beauty needs," said Brooke Banwart, SVP Skincare Merchandising at Sephora US. "As consumers increasingly seek expert-backed, professional-grade formulations, we're excited to partner with Medik8 as a part of our clinical skincare assortment, which continues to see strong consumer demand. Medik8 delivers high-performance skincare powered by results-driven ingredients, which we know will resonate with our Sephora community."

"As interest in clinical skincare continues to grow, Canadians are actively seeking brands that combine scientific credibility with proven results – Medik8 delivers on both," said Marisa Caruso, VP, Merchandising, Sephora Canada. "This launch reflects Sephora Canada's commitment to curating an assortment that empowers our clients to make increasingly informed choices for their long-term skin health. The brand is a welcome addition within our clinical offering, delivering advanced skincare products and further solidifying Sephora's position as the destination for premium, results-oriented solutions across Canada."

Medik8's competitive advantage is rooted in trust, visible results and vertical integration. Every product is researched, developed and manufactured at the brand's Innovation Centre outside London, providing end-to-end oversight across formulation, production and quality control. This model enables Medik8 to maintain the clinical standards and product consistency that have earned the trust of dermatologists, aestheticians and skincare professionals worldwide.

The expansion follows L'Oréal Groupe's acquisition of a majority stake in Medik8 in 2025, providing the brand with additional resources to bring partnerships to life at scale and bring Medik8's clinically proven products into the hands of more consumers, while preserving the product innovation and scientific rigor that have defined Medik8 since its founding.

ABOUT MEDIK8

Medik8 is a science-led skincare brand known for delivering clinically proven results without compromise. Developed with professional-grade active ingredients, Medik8 is renowned for its CSA Philosophy: Vitamin C and Sunscreen by day, Vitamin A by night. Every formulation is developed and manufactured in-house at the brand's Innovation Centre outside London, including its flagship Crystal Retinal franchise.

ABOUT SEPHORA

Sephora is the world's leading global prestige beauty retail brand. With 50 000 passionate employees operating in 35 markets, Sephora connects customers and beauty brands within the world's most trusted and dynamic beauty community. We serve a highly engaged community of hundreds of millions of beauty followers across our global omnichannel network of more than 3 200 stores and iconic flagships, and our e-commerce and digital platforms, offering personalized and immersive seamless experiences across every touchpoint. With our curation of close to 500 brands and our own label, Sephora Collection, we offer the most unique and diverse range of prestige beauty products, tailored to our customers' needs from fragrance to make-up, haircare, skincare and beyond, as we constantly reimagine the world of prestige beauty.

Since our inception in 1969 in Limoges, France, and as part of the LVMH Group since 1997, we have been disrupting the prestige beauty retail industry. Today, we continue to break with convention to drive our mission to expand the way the world sees beauty and empower the extraordinary in each of us.

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SOURCE Medik8