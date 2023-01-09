MediKarma Adds Two Healthcare Heavyweights to Its Board of Directors

Donald Jones and Krishna Ramachandran bring 55 years of healthcare experience to an already stacked board.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MediKarma, Inc, a global leader in AI based patient engagement, education, and navigation platform, today announced that it has named Donald Jones and Krishna Ramachandran to its board of directors. Mr. Donald Jones joined the board as an independent director, effective Jan 1st, 2022, and Mr. Krishna Ramachandran joined the board as an independent director, effective Feb 1st, 2022.

MediKarma Inc, intends to upend the healthcare market by providing a consumer-focused platform with personalized human body visualization, a dynamic health score and an AI voice companion that answers the important, recurring question - "what do I do next." By integrating seamlessly within consumer's lifestyle and leveraging data from multiple sources, MediKarma reduces friction within the healthcare journey and provides the best next action enabling an improved healthcare experience.

"I am pleased with the appointment of Donald Jones and Krishna Ramachandran to our board. Both Donald and Krishna bring a wealth of practical experience which will have an immediate impact on MediKarma. Throughout their careers, Don and Krishna have advised top teams in leading digital health, medical device and pharmaceutical companies on strategy, operations, and organization. Their experience in leading and advising multiple startups within the digital health industry, makes Don and Krishna valuable assets to MediKarma." - Kris Narayan - CEO and Founder of MediKarma

Don brings to the board over 35 years of business experience developing, founding and growing and scaling national and international healthcare enterprises. Currently, he serves on boards of multiple digital health companies, on Advisory Boards at Astra Zeneca, Takeda and is a Senior Advisor at McKinsey & Company. Don holds a holds a bachelors' degree in biology and bioengineering from the University of California, San Diego, a Juris Doctor from the University of San Diego and an MBA from the University of California, Irvine.

Krishna brings over 20 years of progressive experience across Healthcare IT and Insurance industry. Currently, he serves as the Divisional Vice President of Healthcare delivery at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois. Krishna holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree from Birla Institute of Technology and Science (India); a Master of Science degree in Electrical and Computer Engineering from the University of Illinois at Chicago; and an MBA from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management.

"With the help of AI, we can help Americans navigate their healthcare journey by empowering people to own their health, not just their data. MediKarma allows patients to make the most of this unprecedented time in personalized medicine." - Kris Narayan - CEO and Founder of MediKarma

About MediKarma

In the era of patient-centric, personalized healthcare, MediKarma is empowering its users to own, understand, and improve their health with the assistance of its AI-powered wellness platform. It consolidates and processes data from medical records and smart devices and displays it in a user-friendly dashboard that includes a human visualization avatar, a dynamic health score, and a voice-activated healthcare assistant named JILL. JILL answers questions about the user's health history and guides them through a personalized wellness plan while simplifying access to their records with the click of a button to lead their health journey from a position of knowledge. Tomorrow's healthcare is available today at www.MediKarma.com

