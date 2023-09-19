MediKarma, FloridaMed Health Network and CareNational Health System Enter Licensing and Distribution Partnership for Value Based Care in the Florida Region

Strategic Partnership Will Empower 3,350 Contracted Providers in 6930 locations to Connect to MediKarma's Patient Engagement Platform and Enroll Patients to Use its Jill AI Personalized Health Assistant

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MediKarma, an AI-based patient engagement, education, and preventive care platform, today announced that the company has entered a strategic licensing and distribution partnership with FloridaMed Health Network (FHN), and CareNational Health System (CHS). The collaborative initiative empowers the provider groups' patient population to easily access MediKarma's virtual assistant, Jill AI, incentivizing them to take a more active role in their health. By using MediKarma, the adoption of both healthy behaviors and preventive healthcare is made more enjoyable, seamless, and ultimately, more effective for all.

Value-Based Care is getting massive upgrade in Florida!

"MediKarma is thrilled to collaborate with FloridaMed Health Network and CareNational Health System on this value based-care initiative with the goal of generating healthier outcomes for patients using our education and engagement platform to better manage their health and improve their chronic conditions," said Kris Narayan, founder and CEO of MediKarma. "This level of real-time interaction that we offer is key for provider networks to proactively identify changes to a patient's medical condition and creates opportunities for early intervention by care teams to better assist individual health plan members to improve their health while delivering complimenting benefits for providers."

FHN, is a managed services organization and primary care network located in Pembroke Pines, Florida with over 618 contracted providers in 984 primary care medical locations providing health care to multiple health care plans and payor memberships. CareNational Health System (CHS) is a multispecialty care network also located in Pembroke Pines, Florida. It has 2728 contracted providers in 5,946 Multispecialty Care Medical locations providing health care and other medical services to the patients and/or members of payors and providers. Under the terms of the relationship, MediKarma will engage with all 3,346 FHN/CHS healthcare providers to help enroll patients starting in September 2023. The goal of the initiative is to enable healthier outcomes for patients using MediKarma and to better engage patients to monitor their vital health indicators.

"The FloridaMed Health Network team is extremely excited by this partnership with MediKarma and believe that the ease of their app's accessibility will positively impact the patient experience and improve efforts to engage them in the care continuum," said Carlos Perez, CEO of FHN. "We believe empowered patients are key to reducing costs across the entire healthcare system."

MediKarma's Jill AI offering is well-positioned to support FHN and CHS's efforts to enable value-based care, empowering patients to take a proactive approach to managing their health. As a generative-AI powered personalized health assistant, Jill AI was designed to support users through a broad spectrum of health services and questions, such as instantly retrieving information from health records and connected devices, answering routine health questions, providing personalized recommendations, conducting symptom-based triage, and automating health routines such as appointment booking with doctors, and much more. A key feature reminds patients to keep up with all their age and sex-specific preventive health recommendations including vaccinations, physical exams, eye exams, diagnostic tests like colonoscopies and mammograms, as well as self- exams done at home. Jill AI's capabilities are delivered through voice interaction in natural language, making it a true, first-of-its-kind, human-like, personalized health assistant

"MediKarma's Jill AI was developed with insights from physicians, nurse practitioners and other healthcare professionals, and is an evolution of next-generation preventive care," said Dr. Antonio Wong, president of Broward County Medical Association. "By augmenting the work of primary care physicians, Jill AI acts as a health coach, answering routine health related questions and seamlessly guiding patients through their prescribed treatment."

About MediKarma

In the era of demand for patient-centric, personalized healthcare, MediKarma is empowering its users to own, understand and improve their health with the assistance of its AI-powered preventive healthcare and wellness platform. It consolidates and processes information from an individual's medical records and smart wearables. MediKarma then presents a user-friendly dashboard including a human visualization avatar, a health score which responds to changes in health and activity, and a voice-activated healthcare assistant named Jill. Jill answers user questions about their current and historical health and guides them through a personalized preventive care and wellness plan supporting their health care journey from a position of knowledge and encouragement. Tomorrow's health care is available today at www.MediKarma.com.

Media Contacts:

Jessy Green and Rita Clark

917-689-9295

[email protected]

SOURCE MediKarma