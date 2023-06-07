MediKarma Introduces JILL.ai - The Ultimate AI Personal Health Assistant

JILL.ai Is Poised to Disrupt the Traditional Healthcare Paradigm Empowering Users with Insights and Tools to Take Complete Charge of Their Health.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MediKarma , an AI-based patient engagement, education and preventative care platform, today announced the launch of its generative-AI powered personalized health assistant, "JILL.ai." The offering is poised to elevate the current paradigm of preventative and value-based care (VBC) by delivering personalized healthcare guidance at scale, effectively democratizing information, and empowering users to take complete charge of their health.

MediKarma, the next generation of AI-powered personalized healthcare has arrived! JILL.ai from MediKarma the ultimate AI-powered personalized health assistant is available today at MediKarma.com!

"While we all know AI is changing the way people create, talk, work, even interact online – JILL.ai is literally life-changing as it offers a technical invitation for people to take real control of their health in a way that was never before possible," said Ramesh Raskar , associate professor, MIT Media Lab. "The user's real-time health data speaks to them in a plain easy-to-understand manner with an almost real person."

As a generative-AI powered personalized health assistant, JILL.ai can support users through a broad spectrum of health services, like instantly retrieving information from health records and devices, answering generic health questions, providing personalized recommendations, conducting self-symptom triage, explaining insurance and financial considerations, automating health routines such as appointment booking with doctors, and more. JILL.ai's capabilities are delivered through interactive voice commands in natural language, making it a true, first-of-its-kind, human-like health assistant.

JILL.ai consolidates hundreds of data points from medical health records, smart device data, and daily behavioral inputs which when combined creates a 360-degree personalized profile of a user's health. Additionally, it processes this data to generate a dynamic health score called MediScore™ which, much like a credit score for financial health, provides an immediate, comprehensive, and easy to understand snapshot of how the user's body is performing.

Additionally, JILL.ai offers MediTwin™, a graphic interpretation of the user's digital twin, enabling them to visualize their health and learn about their bodies and potential health risks so they can proactively discuss targeted interventions with their healthcare team.

MediKarma is committed to trust and transparency in its AI development, which is reflected in the design of JILL.ai. JILL.ai is a domain-specific model trained on industry-leading literature from reputable institutes such as the World Health Organization (WHO) and the National Library of Medicine (NLM). Along with transformer technology, JILL.ai employs a dialogue-management interface and memory vector representation that ensures the accuracy and trustworthiness of the information. In addition, the platform prioritizes the security and privacy of the user data, and all information is stored within an encrypted, HIPAA-compliant digital enclave.

"At MediKarma, we believe that everyone deserves a personalized, accessible, and trustworthy health companion. With JILL.ai, we are taking a giant leap towards achieving this goal," said Kris Narayan, CEO and Founder of MediKarma. "By harnessing the power of AI and leveraging advanced machine learning techniques, we are making preventive care more proactive, more personalized, and more affordable. Our team is excited to see the impact that JILL.ai will have on the lives of our users and on the healthcare industry as a whole."

About MediKarma

MediKarma was founded in 2021 around the mission of tackling the healthcare industry's most significant and costly challenge of fostering patient engagement to deliver value-based care. MediKarma accomplishes this mission by harnessing the advanced capabilities of its generative-AI powered patient engagement platform to empower users to effortlessly access, interpret, and proactively take action to improve their health. Guided by personalized recommendations tailored specifically to their needs and preferences and supported by our industry-leading virtual assistant, JILL.ai, users are incentivized to take a more active role in their care, making the adoption of healthy behaviors more enjoyable, seamless, and effective for all. To learn more about how we approach patient engagement please visit: www.medikarma.com

Media Contacts:

Jessy Green

Director

T. 401-490-9700

E: [email protected]

Anuj Jauhari

Head of Product

T: 919.519.8533

E: [email protected]

MediKarma® • medikarma.prowly.com

SOURCE MediKarma.ai