MediLedger Blockchain Network Powers Chargeback Services for BioCare, Inc.'s New LogiCare3PL

SAN FRANCISCO and TEMPE, Ariz., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chronicled, the technology company behind the leading pharmaceutical blockchain network MediLedger, and LogiCare3PL, a new third-party logistics (3PL) service launched by BioCare, Inc., today announced a partnership to streamline pricing alignment and ensure chargeback accuracy for pharmaceutical suppliers. This partnership makes Logicare3PL the first 3PL service to launch on the MediLedger Network.

A specialty distributor of life-saving therapies, BioCare recently launched LogiCare3PL to provide specialty pharmaceutical manufacturers all-inclusive order to cash, inventory management, packaging and shipping services. Now powered by the MediLedger Network, Logicare3PL can assure suppliers across the U.S. that the correct pricing is reaching the right customers as efficiently as possible, avoiding any revenue leakage or errors that persist in the traditional model for 3PL chargebacks.

"The technology behind chargebacks has long been outdated, so I'm thrilled by the efficiency and quality of data provided by the MediLedger Network," said Omar Agado, vice president of 3PL business strategy and services at BioCare. "We are confident that this partnership will greatly benefit us and our partners, and we can't wait to see how blockchain technology further advances the industry."

The MediLedger Network aligns trading partners in real-time on pricing contracts, eligible customer lists and customer identity data, such as HIN, DEA and 340B identifiers. This data is then used by blockchain to automatically enforce chargeback accuracy, eliminating most of the errors and escalations that create manual effort for suppliers.

"As participation grows, we are excited to see partners like BioCare share our vision for alignment and collaboration across the pharmaceutical supply chain," said Susanne Somerville, CEO of Chronicled. "LogiCare3PL will make it possible for any supplier, no matter how small, to realize the benefits of blockchain innovation."

To learn more about LogiCare3PL, please visit https://logicare3pl.com/.

About BioCare, Inc.

BioCare, Inc., comprised of BioCareSD, a leading national specialty distributor of life-saving therapies CanyonCareRX, a full-service specialty pharmacy, and LogiCare3PL, a national provider of time and temperature-sensitive pharmaceutical logistics services. Headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, BioCare, Inc. has been devoted to delivering specialty and therapeutic biological products since 1982. For more information about BioCare, Inc., please visit www.biocare-us.com.

About Chronicled

San Francisco-based technology company Chronicled enables automation, trust, and automatic settlement for intra-company transactions in the Life Sciences and Healthcare industry. Through its industry-leading blockchain-powered MediLedger Network, Chronicled offers trading partners an optimized way to manage revenue, automate manual processes, and eliminate revenue leakage, while ensuring pricing accuracy and efficiency for health care providers and dispensers. www.chronicled.com.

SOURCE Chronicled