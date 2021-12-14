MediLogix Announces Integration with PointClickCare's EHR Platform

DENVER, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MediLogix, the market leader in providing on-demand equipment rental solutions for care providers throughout the U.S., is proud to announce its new integration with PointClickCare, the leading healthcare technology platform enabling meaningful collaboration and access to real-time insights at any stage of a patient's healthcare journey. MediLogix's Rental as a Service® (RaaS®) is the industry's only complete, fully integrated equipment management solution available for care providers. It combines best-in-class equipment rental service with MediLogix's exclusive facility-based asset management application Ella® for managing both facility-owned and rented medical equipment. Their integration with PointClickCare automates returns at the time of patient discharge, all in a single, game-changing service for its customers.

"The RaaS integration with PointClickCare automates the return of rental equipment upon patient discharge," said Harry Felber, President and CEO of MediLogix. "Not only is this convenient for care provider's staff, but it also automatically stops rentals at the precise time of the patient discharge which, quite simply, saves customers money."

The features and benefits of the RaaS integrated solution include cost containment, transparency, and clarity through advanced analytics and reporting. The Ella asset management application provides real time equipment information and the integration with PointClickCare ensures equipment is returned upon discharge. All of this delivers continuity of care through the ongoing commitment MediLogix offers care providers.

Additional information regarding the integration can be found on the PointClickCare Marketplace — an online platform that enables customers to easily evaluate authorized third-party technology partners. Partners listed on the PointClickCare Marketplace offer integrated apps and/or services that are designed to be quickly deployed and work seamlessly with providers' existing workflows.

"The PointClickCare Marketplace offers the widest range of integrated solutions available to the market," says Chris Beekman, Marketplace director, PointClickCare. "Our partnership with MediLogix is further testament to our continually growing partner network and ecosystem, and the wealth of possibilities it provides for customers to extend their technology capabilities."

For more information about this partnership, visit https://marketplace.pointclickcare.com/English/directory/partner/1392126/medilogix-llc.

About MediLogix

MediLogix is leading the market for care providers throughout the United States by offering the industry's only complete medical equipment management solution, Rental as a Service®. RaaS® combines MediLogix's best in class, on-demand equipment rental solutions with Ella, our exclusive asset management application, all in a single game changing service. Our clinical and business solutions help deliver Continuity of Care. Care providers are empowered to deliver better patient outcomes, while lowering their total cost for medical equipment. MediLogix's clinical and business solutions help Deliver Continuity of Care.®

To learn more, visit us at medilogixllc.com or send us an email at [email protected].

Contact

Harry Felber

President and CEO

720-459-9810

[email protected]

SOURCE MediLogix