MediMergent Joins CancerX as a Founding Member, Escalating the Voice of the Patient as an Essential Component in the Fight Against Cancer

ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MediMergent, LLC, a leading Real-World Evidence (RWE) company dedicated to promoting the Voice of the Patient (VOP) as a pivotal source of Real-World Data (RWD), proudly announces membership in the CancerX program.

CancerX is a transformative private-public partnership, initiated by the White House as a part of the renewed Cancer Moonshot program. It is a joint initiative by Moffitt Cancer Center, Digital Medicine Society (DiMe), Office for the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology and the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health. This strategic collaboration is poised to accelerate innovation and breakthroughs in the fight against cancer by bringing together diverse stakeholders to foster greater opportunities and reduce financial burdens associated with cancer care and research.

MediMergent successfully leverages its advanced proprietary technologies in clinical trials, and other patient engagement settings, to capture the VOP and demonstrate its impact on health outcomes. Using its suite of serial, interactive, digital surveys and ML/AI-driven algorithms for advanced analytics, MediMergent supports pharma sponsors, health insurers and data aggregators in their quest to interrogate big data related to personalized care of cancer patients.

Dr. Sandra Garrett, CEO of MediMergent, stated, "We believe that VOP digital innovations are critical in reshaping the cancer landscape by adding new insights to clinical outcomes and reducing disparities in cancer care delivery among patients. Our relationship with CancerX offers us an unparalleled opportunity to propel digital health practices forward, positively impacting all aspects of the cancer patient's experience."

Dr. Ken Borow, Chief Medical Officer of MediMergent underscores the pivotal role of the patient's perspective in the fight against cancer. "Cancer does not define the patient and treatment must extend well beyond the disease alone. By championing the patient narrative, MediMergent has empowered medical professionals and researchers to gain deeper insights into the unique challenges faced by cancer patients."

"Multi-stakeholder collaboration is critical to harness the potential of digital innovation in the fight against cancer, and we're honored to partner with MediMergent to achieve the ambitious goals of CancerX," said Smit Patel, Associate Program Director at DiMe. "Through this impressive collaboration, we will establish best practices, build capacity, and demonstrate the impact of innovation on the life of every person on a cancer journey."

About MediMergent, LLC

MediMergent, a leading Real-World Evidence company combines patient engagement, digital technologies, and predictive analytics to collect, integrate and interrogate Real-World Data from the context of the patient. The Company's digital platform leverages the power of the patient's voice to provide accurate, reliable, and comprehensive data with the goal of improving health outcomes and compliance to treatment.

To learn more about MediMergent's Real-World Evidence solutions, please contact: [email protected].

MediMergent Media Contact

Jessica Beote

Matter Communications

[email protected]

617 874 5220

SOURCE MediMergent LLC