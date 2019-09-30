Medimorphic Hires Chief Medical Officer And Chief Market Officer

GOLDEN, Colo., Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medimorphic, a global healthcare company that offers medicinal cannabis-based solutions with pharmaceutical industry precision, has appointed Blaine Warkentine, M.D. chief medical officer and Patrick Denton chief market officer. In their new roles, Dr. Warkentine and Mr. Denton will work together to develop innovative consumer and patient education programs. They will also leverage their in-depth knowledge of patient and consumer health behaviors to influence future product lines.

"As people are taking more control over their health, many consumers view medicinal cannabis as a viable, safe, and therapeutic option to manage some of their personal health needs," said Richard Schwartz, chief executive officer at Medimorphic. "With Dr. Warkentine and Mr. Denton working together, our company will gain an immediate and deep understanding of health-conscious consumers and physicians alike. With these new insights around health goals and self-empowerment, we will not only develop more brands like nuhumun to meet the burgeoning demand for CBD products that deliver maximum bioavailability, efficacy, and accuracy, we will also create more engaging customer experiences to meet the expectations of today's health and wellness consumers that go beyond great products."

Dr. Warkentine is a trained orthopedic surgeon, health enthusiast, and entrepreneur who views holistic options as new opportunities to improve health outcomes. Before his appointment with Medimorphic, Dr. Warkentine worked with Stryker, Smith and Nephew, Merck, and Anytime Fitness. As the chief medical officer, Dr. Warkentine's work with Medimorphic will focus on the development and adoption of better plant-based therapies that positively impact global health.

Patrick Denton is a consumer, strategic marketing, and human experience expert with more than 25 years' experience in the healthcare industry. His leadership and track record of success with brands like P&G, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Gillette, Pfizer, Timberland, and Harley-Davidson have led him to create ground-breaking solutions for many blue-chip, billion-dollar companies, all to deliver more value for consumers around the world. In his new role with Medimorphic, Denton is responsible for consumer and professional education, identifying new market opportunities, and new product development.

About Medimorphic

Medimorphic is a ground-breaking healthcare company fueled by a passion for delivering consumers the best medicinal cannabis-based solutions with pharmaceutical industry precision. With emerging brands like nuhumun, Medimorphic is changing the way medicinal cannabis products are developed, packaged, and delivered to patients. Medimorphic is a member of C-Beyond Health, Inc. Medimorphic is headquartered in Golden, Colorado with registered business operations in Bangkok, Thailand. For more information, visit medimorphic.com. For press inquiries, please email press@c-beyondhealth.com.

About C-BeyondHealth, Inc.

C-BeyondHealth, Inc. is a patient-directed product development company dedicated to advancing the science and availability of targeted cannabinoid formulations. For more information visit c-beyondhealth.com, or for press inquiries, please email press@c-beyondhealth.com.

Contact: Pamela M. Green

Phone: 877-277-CBYD (Select 2)

Email: press@c-beyondhealth.com

SOURCE Medimorphic

Related Links

https://www.nuhumun.com

