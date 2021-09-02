Medin Technologies, Inc. Announces Appointment of Bob Baker as CEO

TOTOWA, N.J., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medin Technologies, Inc. (www.medin.com), a leading orthopedic industry contract manufacturer, announced that Bob Baker has joined the company as Chief Executive Officer and a member of its board of directors.

Bob joins Medin with an accomplished background in strategic, commercial and operational leadership in the orthopedic industry, having most recently served as Chief Executive Officer of Glebar Company, a leading manufacturer of advanced grinding machine systems for the medical device industry and other end markets. In his tenure at Glebar, Bob led a strategic transformation of the business, restructuring the company to address new market challenges, upgrading operations, and completing several strategic add-on acquisitions.

"I am honored to be joining Medin at such a pivotal moment for the orthopedic industry," said Bob. "Demand for quality orthopedic products continues to increase as the market begins to address the backlog of elective procedures created by the global pandemic. Medin and AMT are well positioned to meet this global demand through optimized production and product diversification. This is an incredible opportunity and I look forward to working with this great team through the combined companies' next phase of growth."

"We are thrilled and excited to have Bob join the team as CEO for Medin and AMT," said Mark Kammert, Partner of Seven Point Partners, LLC. "Bob has a proven track record in demonstrating outstanding leadership qualities and delivering exceptional value to customers. As Medin and AMT's growth continues to accelerate in the post-COVID environment, we are confident that Bob is the right leader to expand market opportunity in medical contract manufacturing, while at the same time building on the company's strong reputation for world class quality, product design, and customer responsiveness."

Seven Point Partners LLC (www.sevenpointpartners.com) owns Medin Technologies and its sister company, AMT Medical, Inc. (www.teamamt.com).

"OEM customers in the medical device and orthopedic implant sector have necessarily high expectations in terms of quality, design and product delivery," said Seven Point Managing Partner Tom Burchill. "Bob's strong track record of commercial and operational excellence in the medical products industry is ideal to meet this need while simultaneously driving long-term revenue growth, profitability and outstanding outcomes for our valued customers."

Prior to joining Glebar, Bob was Vice President, Operations at Stryker Corporation, in support of the Orthopedics Group. Previously, he was a Captain in the U.S. Army, serving in Iraq and Afghanistan.

About Medin Technologies, Inc.

Medin Technologies, Inc., headquartered in Totowa, New Jersey, designs and manufactures highly engineered, custom-designed sterilization cases and trays for the world's largest orthopedic medical device companies. The company collaborates with orthopedic OEMs around the world to supply visually arresting, durable, and reliable sterilization cases that showcase the brand identities of its orthopedic and surgical device customers. As a supplier to the medical industry for more than fifty years, Medin is known for its vertical integration, engineering capabilities, advanced manufacturing capabilities, and superior quality to meet its customers' needs. For more information, please visit www.medin.com.

Medin's sister company, AMT Medical, Inc., headquartered in Monroe, Washington, is a contract manufacturer of orthopedic implants and surgical instruments. The company prides itself on solving complex technical challenges and meeting the exacting quality demands of its OEM customers. Engineering and production professionals work directly with OEM engineers to develop quality and performance enhancements, as well as improved manufacturability. AMT is known for its advanced manufacturing capabilities and high level of quality. For nearly twenty years, the company has delivered exceptional value to its customers, helping them get to market faster with superior product quality and providing them with long-term supply reliability. For more information, please visit www.teamamt.com.

About Seven Point Equity Partners, LLC

Seven Point Equity Partners, LLC, based in Hialeah, Florida, is an operationally focused, value oriented private investment firm dedicated to achieving exceptional long-term returns for its investors. Seven Point concentrates on control equity investments in lower middle market companies, principally in North America. Seven Point partners with companies that have complex business and capital structure challenges and can benefit from ability of Seven Point's Operating Partners to drive operational improvement. The firm's differentiated funding approach allows Seven Point to back management teams patiently over a long investment horizon as they do the hard work to build great businesses and create fundamental value. More information about Seven Point can be found at www.sevenpointpartners.com.

