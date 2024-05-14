Medina Country Club Announces Double Bonus New Member Incentives

MEDINA, Ohio, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medina Country Club, one of Northeast Ohio's premier, private golf clubs, announced details today of a new member incentive program called Double Bonus running through July 31. Beginning today, members joining Medina Country Club for the first time will pay no initiation fees. Additionally, new members will receive two months of membership with no dues, a $6,500 value.

Membership to Medina Country Club includes access to its 18-hole Championship Course and 9-hole family friendly course. Another amenity at the Club, the Union Performance Centre, is home to the Jim Wise Golf Academy. This program features an award-winning junior golf program alongside classes and clinics for all ages and skill levels. The Union Performance Centre is the region's premier destination for golf education and entertainment, offering a pool, indoor practice area, chipping and putting lab, golf simulators, PuttView analyzers, a fitness center and full-service lounge.

Inside the Union Performance Centre, members also have access to the 1,700 square foot Palmer Room, which features a world-class kitchen, bar and event space. The Palmer Room's beautiful patio is complete with firepits and beautiful sunset views overlooking the Club's driving range. The venue is available for the enjoyment of Medina Country Club members and may also be rented to the public for corporate or private events.

"I am really proud of the recent upgrades we've made to the Club and I'm excited to welcome in new members to enjoy it through this limited-time promotion," said owner and Club President Bill Cosgrove. "Whether you want to teach your kids the game of golf, need a space for networking and corporate events, or desire the exclusive amenities and social element of our club - now is the time to get in."

For more information on the Double Bonus program, contact Medina Country Club General Manager Kirby Manown at (330) 725–6621 or [email protected]. Visit medinacc.com to learn more.

