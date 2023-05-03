Medina Country Club Announces Reciprocal Alliance with Avon Oaks Country Club

MEDINA, Ohio, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medina Country Club, one of Northeast Ohio's premier, private golf clubs, announced today a new reciprocal alliance with the Avon Oaks Country Club in Avon, Ohio. The arrangement allows Medina members to take advantage of Avon Oaks' beautiful course on Cleveland's west side while only paying cart fees and appropriate fees for non-member guests.

"We're excited to offer members this additional value, on a beautiful course in an incredibly convenient and accessible location," said owner and Club President Bill Cosgrove. "Avon Oaks has a great team who, like Medina Country Club, believe in providing a world-class environment for members and guests alike."

Located minutes from the retail and commercial center Crocker Park off Interstate 90, Avon Oaks Country Club accommodates golfers of all ages and skill levels on Greater Cleveland's west side. It features a well-manicured course defined by oak trees, narrow fairways, newly renovated bunkers, and lightning-fast greens. The classic design by noted architect Harold Paddock, with continued improvements by Geoffrey Cornish and Brian Huntley, stands the test of time.

About Medina Country Club

Medina Country Club features an 18-hole Championship Course alongside a 9-hole family friendly course. With five sets of tees, notoriously fast and true greens on the Championship Course, and the tranquilness of the Red 9, Medina has something to offer golfers of all skill levels. The Club's Jim Wise Golf Academy offers clinics, academies, and other support for golfers of all backgrounds and skill levels.

For more information on Medina Country Club, visit medinacc.com .

SOURCE Medina Country Club