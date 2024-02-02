Medina Country Club Opens "Palmer Room" Event Venue

News provided by

Medina Country Club

02 Feb, 2024, 11:00 ET

MEDINA, Ohio, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medina Country Club, one of Northeast Ohio's premier, private golf clubs, announced today the grand opening of the Palmer Room, a publicly-available premium event rental venue inside the Union Performance Centre.

Continue Reading
Image of the Palmer Room in the Union Performance Centre.
Image of the Palmer Room in the Union Performance Centre.
Image of the Palmer Room in the Union Performance Centre.
Image of the Palmer Room in the Union Performance Centre.

The 1,700 square foot Palmer Room features a world-class kitchen, bar and event space. Two elite Trackman golf simulators are neatly tucked into the venue offering people the opportunity to improve their golf game or just stay entertained. Outside guests will enjoy ample seating on a beautiful patio complete with firepits and beautiful sunset views overlooking the Club's driving range. The venue is available for the enjoyment of Medina Country Club members and may also be rented to the public for corporate or private events.

"People are going to absolutely love what we've built here," said owner and Club President Bill Cosgrove. "Everyone is looking for the experience premium venues like this offer, whether it's for team building, networking, or any number of private events from baby showers to retirement parties."

The Palmer Room is located within the Union Performance Centre, home of the Jim Wise Golf Academy. The Union Performance Centre is the region's premier destination for golf education and entertainment featuring indoor practice area, golf simulators, PuttView analyzers, a fitness center and full service lounge.

About Medina Country Club

Medina Country Club features an 18-hole Championship Course alongside a 9-hole family friendly course. With five sets of tees, notoriously fast and true greens on the Championship Course, and the tranquilness of the Red 9, Medina has something to offer golfers of all skill levels. The Club's Jim Wise Golf Academy offers clinics, academies and other support for golfers of all backgrounds and skill levels.

For more information on Medina Country Club, visit medinacc.com.

SOURCE Medina Country Club

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.